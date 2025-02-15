Kenya Power reports delays in prepaid electricity purchases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Kenya Power has issued an alert regarding delays in the generation of electricity tokens, affecting customers using its prepaid services via Paybill number 888880.

In a statement on Saturday, the utility service provider acknowledged the outage and assured customers that efforts were underway to resolve the issue.

“We are currently experiencing a delay in the generation of tokens purchased through our Paybill 888880. Our team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” read the statement in part.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Kenya Power urged customers to consider alternative purchasing options while its technical teams work to address the hitch.

To minimize inconvenience, the company advised customers to obtain tokens through appointed banks but did not specify which banks were available for this service.

The disruption is expected to impact thousands of electricity consumers who rely on the digital payment system for quick access to electricity tokens.