Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Pipeline urges 473 households encroaching on KPC/KPRL wayleaves in Mombasa to vacate

Manduku urged residents in the area to vacate warning that the area poses serious safety risks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Kenya Pipeline has ordered more than 400 households in Mombasa to vacate the pipeline wayleaves over safety concerns.

The organisation’s Wayleaves Manager Stanley Manduku who also serves as the head of the Joint Committee for the Clearance of the shared KPC/KPRL Petroleum Pipeline wayleave, and the Kipevu Oil Storage Facility (PS14) Safety Buffer Zone warned of serious safety risks in the area.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Living on the wayleave or the safety buffer zone is akin to dancing with death. We thus urge those occupying these areas to move out with immediate effect,” he said. 

He referenced past disasters, such as the 2011 Sinai fire tragedy in Nairobi that killed over 100 people as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by encroachment on petroleum pipeline wayleaves.

“If past events are anything to go by, then the sooner these wayleaves are cleared, the better. The safety of the public must come first,” he added. 

KPC’s efforts come as part of a broader nationwide initiative to clear all encroachments from petroleum pipeline wayleaves, following a government directive issued in September last year.

As part of its compliance strategy, KPC embarked on a public sensitization campaign, informing affected residents about the dangers of staying on pipeline land and urging them to relocate voluntarily. 

While KPC has not yet announced any forced eviction plans, Manduku emphasized that clearing the wayleave is non-negotiable. “We are engaging stakeholders to ensure a smooth process, but ultimately, safety is paramount.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

(WATCH) Ruto dismisses Karua’s People’s Liberation Party urging it to focus on Kenyans instead of him

35 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Maintains Ban on In-Shell Macadamia Exports as Harvesting Begins

CS Kagwe defended the ban, stating that it aligns with the Agricultural Food Authority Act and the Oil Crops Nuts and Crops Regulations of...

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ethiopia to use Lamu port to move Imports, President Ruto says

President William Ruto has said he recently reached an agreement with landlocked Ethiopia to use the port to move imported goods to the hinterland.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pesalink Survey: Payment Apps dominate over cash and cards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Mobile apps are the future of instant payments in Kenya, according to a survey from Integrated Payment Services Limited...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen says City Hall officials who dumped waste at Stima Plaza arrested

Murkomen stated that some of the county government lorries that were blocking Stima Plaza entrance have also been detained.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

All corruption cases to be concluded within 6 months: AG Oduor

AG Oduor emphasized the need for swift and decisive action in the fight against corruption, calling for stronger institutional accountability and the adoption of...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Karua rebrands NARC-Kenya to People’s Liberation Party

Karua emphasized the need for unity of purpose to ensure prosperity and for elected leaders to prioritize service delivery.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court to rule on graft case involving ex-Nyandarua Governor Waithaka, 5 others on March 13

The five county officials charged alongside Waithaka are Grace Wanjiru Gitonga, Martin Igecha Kamami, John Ngigi Daniel, Jesse Wachira Mwangi, and Simo Irungu.

21 hours ago