Kenya Pipeline urges 473 households encroaching on KPC/KPRL wayleaves in Mombasa to vacate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Kenya Pipeline has ordered more than 400 households in Mombasa to vacate the pipeline wayleaves over safety concerns.

The organisation’s Wayleaves Manager Stanley Manduku who also serves as the head of the Joint Committee for the Clearance of the shared KPC/KPRL Petroleum Pipeline wayleave, and the Kipevu Oil Storage Facility (PS14) Safety Buffer Zone warned of serious safety risks in the area.

“Living on the wayleave or the safety buffer zone is akin to dancing with death. We thus urge those occupying these areas to move out with immediate effect,” he said.

He referenced past disasters, such as the 2011 Sinai fire tragedy in Nairobi that killed over 100 people as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by encroachment on petroleum pipeline wayleaves.

“If past events are anything to go by, then the sooner these wayleaves are cleared, the better. The safety of the public must come first,” he added.

KPC’s efforts come as part of a broader nationwide initiative to clear all encroachments from petroleum pipeline wayleaves, following a government directive issued in September last year.

As part of its compliance strategy, KPC embarked on a public sensitization campaign, informing affected residents about the dangers of staying on pipeline land and urging them to relocate voluntarily.

While KPC has not yet announced any forced eviction plans, Manduku emphasized that clearing the wayleave is non-negotiable. “We are engaging stakeholders to ensure a smooth process, but ultimately, safety is paramount.”