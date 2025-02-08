Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Leonard Mambo Mbotela died on February 7, 2025 aged 85.

Top stories

Kenya Mourns Veteran Broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela

President William Ruto hailed him as a gifted broadcaster whose presence dominated Kenyan airwaves.

Published

NAIROBI, KENYA, Feb 8 – Kenya is mourning the passing of veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela, who died at the age of 85 after a short illness.

Mbotela, a towering figure in Kenyan media, was best known for his iconic program Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? which aired on state broadcaster, KBC, for more than 50 years, shaping national conversations and instilling values in generations of listeners.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

His deep, commanding voice and engaging style made him a household name, whether in his legendary football commentaries or in his role as a mentor to young journalists.

Tributes from Leaders

President William Ruto led the nation in mourning Mbotela, hailing him as a gifted broadcaster whose presence dominated Kenyan airwaves.

“We are heartbroken by the death of veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela. He was a gifted and powerful broadcaster whose alluring voice dominated our airwaves with his first-class football commentaries and the signature programme Je, Huu Ni Ungwana?” Ruto stated.

The president highlighted Mbotela’s mentorship of young journalists and his contribution to shaping Kenya’s media landscape.

“Our thoughts are with the family, their loved ones, and the media fraternity at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mzee Mbotela.”

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki described Mbotela as a journalism icon who influenced Kenyan media for over a decade.

“Other than his prowess in football commentary and mastery of the Kiswahili language, Mzee Mbotela mentored thousands of young journalists over the years. His program Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? was a powerful tool for advocating social order and good governance,” Kindiki said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also paid tribute, recognizing Mbotela’s immense influence in the industry.

“Leonard Mambo Mbotela was a dedicated public servant who spent his life informing, educating, and entertaining Kenyans. His football commentaries brought radio alive, and his educative program Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? remains etched in our memories as a moral compass on social relations,” Raila stated.

He described Mbotela as not just a broadcaster but also a friend and supporter, offering his condolences to the family and the media fraternity.

“May Mzee Leonard Mbotela rest in eternal peace.”

Shock and Reflection

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua expressed shock at the veteran broadcaster’s passing, emphasizing his lasting impact.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Mambo Mbotela will remain a household name in journalism and the entire communication spectrum. Through his towering career, he mentored many journalists, shaped conversations, and promoted social values through Je, Huu Ni Ungwana?” Gachagua said.

In 2022, Mbotela was recognized for his contributions to media when he was sworn in as a board member of the National Heroes Council.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula reflected on the void left by Mbotela’s passing.

“I never imagined a day when Leonard Mambo Mbotela’s voice would fade into silence. For decades, his deep, commanding tone filled our airwaves, shaping conversations, instilling values, and chronicling Kenya’s journey through history.”

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who had previously visited Mbotela to review his autobiography, described him as a national treasure.

“We have lost a true treasure; a remarkable work of art and resolute hope, whose empathy, humor, and articulation kept more than a generation glued to their radio boxes and TV sets. Thank you, Leonard Mambo Mbotela. God rest your soul in eternal peace.”

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi called Mbotela one of the most iconic media personalities in Kenya.

“His signature voice, mastery of Kiswahili, and keen grasp of Kenya’s history underlined his work as an accomplished journalist.”

A Legacy That Lives On

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen described Mbotela as a beacon of professionalism, demonstrating that journalism can be a force for good.

Public Service CS Justin Muturi added:

“He was more than just a journalist; he was a voice of wisdom, a storyteller, and a national treasure.”

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) also mourned his passing, calling him a “laudable journalist” whose legacy will live on.

As Kenya comes to terms with the loss of this broadcasting giant, his influence remains woven into the fabric of the nation’s media history. His signature question—Je, Huu Ni Ungwana?—will continue to echo as a reminder of his dedication to shaping public discourse and social values.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Broadcastors pay tribute to late Leonard Mambo Mbotela

The media community offered their profound condolences to the late Veteran Journalist, honoring his historic achievements to broadcasting and journalism.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Leonard Mambo Mbotela as a gifted broadcaster

In his condolence message, the head of state described him as a broadcaster whose alluring voice dominated the airwaves.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

As a nation, we have lost a great man: ODM on Mbotela

The Raila Odinga-led party mourned Mbotela as a ‘laudable journalist’ who has left an inelible mark in the media industry.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tributes pour in for legendary broadcastor Leonard Mambo Mbotela

Growing up, Mbotela’s show, Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? was more than just a radio program it was a moment of reflection, a lesson in...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Mainstream development production, CS Owalo tells KBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has been advised to mainstream sustainable people -based development production to enable it compete...

November 2, 2022

Top stories

Court orders ICT ministry to renew Naim Bilal’s contract as KBC MD

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered the new ICT CS Eliud Owalo to renew the contract of...

October 31, 2022

Kenya

Leonard Mambo Mbotela sworn in as National Heroes Council board member

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Veteran media personality Leonard Mambo Mbotela has been sworn in as a board member of the National Heroes Council....

September 26, 2022

County News

Veteran KBC news anchor Badi Muhsin dies in his sleep

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Veteran broadcaster Badi Muhsin who recently made a comeback on State television KBC, anchoring Kiswahili news, has died aged...

October 8, 2021