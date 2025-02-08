Kenya Mourns Veteran Broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, KENYA, Feb 8 – Kenya is mourning the passing of veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela, who died at the age of 85 after a short illness.

Mbotela, a towering figure in Kenyan media, was best known for his iconic program Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? which aired on state broadcaster, KBC, for more than 50 years, shaping national conversations and instilling values in generations of listeners.

His deep, commanding voice and engaging style made him a household name, whether in his legendary football commentaries or in his role as a mentor to young journalists.

Tributes from Leaders

President William Ruto led the nation in mourning Mbotela, hailing him as a gifted broadcaster whose presence dominated Kenyan airwaves.

“We are heartbroken by the death of veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela. He was a gifted and powerful broadcaster whose alluring voice dominated our airwaves with his first-class football commentaries and the signature programme Je, Huu Ni Ungwana?” Ruto stated.

The president highlighted Mbotela’s mentorship of young journalists and his contribution to shaping Kenya’s media landscape.

“Our thoughts are with the family, their loved ones, and the media fraternity at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mzee Mbotela.”

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki described Mbotela as a journalism icon who influenced Kenyan media for over a decade.

“Other than his prowess in football commentary and mastery of the Kiswahili language, Mzee Mbotela mentored thousands of young journalists over the years. His program Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? was a powerful tool for advocating social order and good governance,” Kindiki said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also paid tribute, recognizing Mbotela’s immense influence in the industry.

“Leonard Mambo Mbotela was a dedicated public servant who spent his life informing, educating, and entertaining Kenyans. His football commentaries brought radio alive, and his educative program Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? remains etched in our memories as a moral compass on social relations,” Raila stated.

He described Mbotela as not just a broadcaster but also a friend and supporter, offering his condolences to the family and the media fraternity.

“May Mzee Leonard Mbotela rest in eternal peace.”

Shock and Reflection

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua expressed shock at the veteran broadcaster’s passing, emphasizing his lasting impact.

“Mambo Mbotela will remain a household name in journalism and the entire communication spectrum. Through his towering career, he mentored many journalists, shaped conversations, and promoted social values through Je, Huu Ni Ungwana?” Gachagua said.

In 2022, Mbotela was recognized for his contributions to media when he was sworn in as a board member of the National Heroes Council.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula reflected on the void left by Mbotela’s passing.

“I never imagined a day when Leonard Mambo Mbotela’s voice would fade into silence. For decades, his deep, commanding tone filled our airwaves, shaping conversations, instilling values, and chronicling Kenya’s journey through history.”

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who had previously visited Mbotela to review his autobiography, described him as a national treasure.

“We have lost a true treasure; a remarkable work of art and resolute hope, whose empathy, humor, and articulation kept more than a generation glued to their radio boxes and TV sets. Thank you, Leonard Mambo Mbotela. God rest your soul in eternal peace.”

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi called Mbotela one of the most iconic media personalities in Kenya.

“His signature voice, mastery of Kiswahili, and keen grasp of Kenya’s history underlined his work as an accomplished journalist.”

A Legacy That Lives On

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen described Mbotela as a beacon of professionalism, demonstrating that journalism can be a force for good.

Public Service CS Justin Muturi added:

“He was more than just a journalist; he was a voice of wisdom, a storyteller, and a national treasure.”

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) also mourned his passing, calling him a “laudable journalist” whose legacy will live on.

As Kenya comes to terms with the loss of this broadcasting giant, his influence remains woven into the fabric of the nation’s media history. His signature question—Je, Huu Ni Ungwana?—will continue to echo as a reminder of his dedication to shaping public discourse and social values.