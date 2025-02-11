Kenya hosts US-led Justified Accord exercise featuring night drills

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11- The United States Africa Command’s Africa Command’s (USAFRICOM) largest military exercise in East Africa, Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) kicked off on Monday.

This year’s exercise will bring together at least 1,300 personnel form over 15 countries.

Hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, the annual joint training aims to enhance the capacity of participating forces to respond to regional security threats, humanitarian crises and peacekeeping missions.

Led by US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this marks Kenya’s fourth consecutive year as a host nation.

According to organizers, JA25 will feature the first-ever night iteration of air-to-ground integration (AGI) operations during which the partner countries will co-ordinate with Kenyan air assets to provide air support of multinational land forces.

Also for the first time, US and Kenya military healthcare providers will conduct a real-world veterinary civic action program (VETCAP), to provide essential veterinary services to livestock.

“This fosters positive relations with local Kenyans and builds readiness when encountering animals on the battlefield,” SETAF AFRICA said.

Additionally, the US and Kenya military medical personnel will host a medical civic action program (MEDCAP), providing healthcare to local Kenyans.

In previous years, this joint medical team has treated between 750 and 900 patients over a two-day period.

The live-fire exercises will feature the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2SFAB), the UK’s 11th SFAB and the Massachusetts National Guard.

These forces will train alongside the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), NATO allies, and regional partners to strengthen joint warfighting capabilities.

JA25 also marks the 10-year anniversary of the State Partnership Program between the Massachusetts National Guard and the KDF.