Kenya eyes cruise tourism boost as President Ruto welcomes Norwegian Dawn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to positioning tourism as a key driver of economic growth, highlighting the potential of cruise tourism to attract foreign investment and create jobs.

Speaking at the Port of Mombasa on Sunday as he welcomed the cruise ship Norwegian Dawn, Ruto said the government is investing in infrastructure, strategic marketing, and diverse tourism experiences to boost visitor numbers.

“We are investing in quality infrastructure, engaging in strategic marketing, and enriching offers and experiences to sustainably drive our tourism numbers,” he said.

The Norwegian Dawn, a 294-metre-long passenger vessel, arrived with 2,200 tourists and more than 1,000 crew members on board. Ruto noted that cruise tourism, which had slowed down in recent years, is now on the rise, with eight more cruise ships expected to dock this year.

“Cruise ships were at an all-time high a few years ago, and then we experienced a slowdown. But last year, we had 6,500 visitors, and this year, we expect the number to rise significantly,” he stated.

The President emphasised Kenya’s unique tourism offerings, including pristine beaches, national parks, game reserves, and diverse cultures, which set the country apart as a premier global destination.

“I am told 800 of our guests have already left for Amboseli. This speaks to what tourism is doing for our country,” he said.

Ruto, who interacted with tourists on board, underscored the role of the private sector in expanding hospitality facilities to accommodate the growing number of visitors.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano noted that the arrival of Norwegian Dawn marked the highest number of cruise passengers Kenya has received at once in the past decade.

“We are happy that cruise tourism is picking up and Kenya is emerging as a favourite destination for cruise ships,” she said.

The more than 2,000 tourists who disembarked on Sunday morning are set to explore Kenya’s coastal attractions, including its beaches and wildlife parks, as the country continues its push to achieve the target of welcoming five million tourists annually by 2027.