Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

JKIA has designated a sole entry point for travelers from Uganda and Tanzania, allowing for stringent health checks and monitoring/FILE

Capital Health

Kenya enhances border surveillance to curb viral infections

As part of these measures, Terminal 1A, Gate 16 at JKIA has been designated as the sole entry point for travelers from Uganda and Tanzania, allowing for stringent health checks and monitoring.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – The government has intensified disease surveillance at border points to curb the spread of Mpox, Marburg, and Ebola, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has announced.

Speaking after a meeting with the Border Management Committee at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Muthoni reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening surveillance and response mechanisms against potential health threats.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Kenya remains committed to protecting public health through proactive surveillance and emergency preparedness,” she said.

“By working closely with global partners, we are enhancing our capacity to detect and respond to disease threats at our borders,” she added.

With Kenya currently facing an Mpox threat with neighboring countries like Uganda and Tanzania reporting cases of Marburg and Ebola, authorities have reinforced border screening, enhanced rapid response mechanisms, and launched public awareness campaigns to mitigate the risk of disease importation.

As part of these measures, Terminal 1A, Gate 16 at JKIA has been designated as the sole entry point for travelers from Uganda and Tanzania, allowing for stringent health checks and monitoring.

Additionally, a multi-agency strategy is being implemented to operationalize the Kenya Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan across all points of entry.

Last month, the Ministry of Health reported a total of 33 Mpox cases across 12 counties.

Mpox, caused by a virus in the same family as smallpox, is characterized by high fever and skin lesions known as vesicles. In 2022, outbreaks occurred in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the disease a public health emergency of international concern.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

JKIA-Adani pact whistleblower listed among most influential Africans by New African Magazine

The deal involved the management of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) under a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

December 28, 2024

Top stories

Adani Charged in The US Over Fraud Amid Kenya Airport Deal Controversy

In Kenya, Adani has bagged multi-billion energy and infrastructure deals, in what has sparked major controversies.

November 21, 2024

Top stories

President Ruto Defends Planned JKIA Lease to Adani Group to Boost Tourism

The Adani investment not only promises to modernize critical infrastructure but also reflects a growing trend of Indian investments driving economic growth in Africa,...

October 2, 2024

Top stories

Exclusive: Design of the Proposed JKIA Design by Adani Group

The architectural concept, inspired by Kenya's butterflies, combines fluid lines and modern design to create a harmonious blend of natural elegance and functionality. The...

October 1, 2024

Fifth Estate

India’s Investment in Kenya’s JKIA – A Step Towards Economic Progress

While this has raised concerns among Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) employees, who recently went on strike over job security fears, the Adani Group has...

September 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Adani Seeks Tax Exemptions for JKIA Takeover

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – Fresh details have emerged revealing that Adani Airport Holding Limited has requested tax exemptions as part of its concession...

September 14, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Reject Adani JKIA take-over,Senators tell CS Chirchir

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 13 – Lawmakers have opposed the proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani Airport Limited Holding, accusing the...

September 13, 2024

Aviation

Flight disruptions as airport staff protest Adani quest to run JKIA

The strike affected operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Moi International Airport in Mombasa, and Eldoret International Airport, disrupting both domestic and international...

September 11, 2024