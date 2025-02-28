Connect with us

KEMSA Board Chairman Samuel Tunai.

Capital Health

KEMSA Charts Bold Reform Path with 2025-2030 Strategic Plan

A critical review of KEMSA’s current operational and financial status revealed pressing concerns, with indicators showing the need for radical cost-cutting measures and improved revenue generation. Key strategies discussed included aggressive debt collection from stakeholders, including county governments, and collaboration with the Social Health Authority (SHA) and counties to deduct past debts at the source.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has embarked on the development of its 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, aiming to transform the authority into a national leader in healthcare supply chain management.

Led by Chair Samuel Tunai and CEO Dr. Waqo Ejersa, the KEMSA Board and senior management convened in Mombasa last week for a leadership alignment workshop. The session focused on reviewing past performance, identifying key challenges, and developing strategies for sustainable growth and efficiency.

Participants emphasized optimizing cost centers to generate revenue, enhancing operational efficiency through real-time performance tracking and improved internal communication, and integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into KEMSA’s long-term strategy.

Participants underscored the importance of ethical decision-making, emphasizing fairness, transparency, and adherence to legal frameworks. Discussions also focused on aligning KEMSA’s strategy with global and national healthcare priorities, strengthening the risk management framework to anticipate and mitigate potential threats, and enhancing the Board’s oversight and foresight roles, while ensuring the management team remains accountable for executing strategic objectives. Furthermore, there was a call to improve the format and transparency of information presented to the Board for decision-making.

Recognizing that organizational culture plays a crucial role in strategy execution, the workshop addressed the findings of a recent culture change audit. While stakeholder engagement (7%) and strategic direction (22%) received positive scores, concerns were raised about leadership dynamics, organizational structure, and policy frameworks. To address these gaps, the team committed to disseminating the audit results and taking deliberate steps to improve weaker areas. Establishing a structured performance management system, including clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and dashboard-based reporting for better accountability, was also emphasized. Assigning specific roles and targets will ensure effective implementation of strategic objectives.

To ensure the successful rollout of the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, KEMSA will conduct stakeholder mapping to refine engagement strategies. Additionally, the team will develop an orientation program for new Board members and senior management, invest in leadership training to strengthen governance structures, and set up a negotiation team to address outstanding county debts through SHA-led discussions. The team also plans to refine objectives and targets through further workshops and establish a robust monitoring and evaluation framework.

