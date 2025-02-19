KEMSA Board Charts New Strategic Path to Strengthen Supply Chain and Restore Public Trust

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has embarked on a strategic realignment to enhance efficiency and accountability in its operations.

Led by Board Chair Samuel Tunai, the KEMSA leadership convened a strategic meeting to assess the organization’s strengths and weaknesses. The discussions aimed at laying the groundwork for reforms that will improve commodity security and service delivery across the country.

During the meeting, the board outlined a series of short-term, mid-term, and long-term interventions to revamp the supply chain. These measures are intended to ensure value-driven procurement, operational excellence, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

To boost accountability and transparency, Tunai announced that KEMSA will increase investment in innovation to improve process visibility. He noted that this initiative is a critical step toward restoring public trust in the authority.

The board identified several key focus areas for reform. These include financial sustainability, which will involve improving liquidity and cash flow management. Additionally, efforts will be made to streamline supply chain processes to enhance responsiveness and efficiency.

Customer satisfaction was also highlighted as a priority, with an emphasis on fostering a client-centered approach to service delivery. The board further stressed the importance of technology and data integration, aiming to adopt data-driven decision-making for greater operational efficiency.

Talent development and training will be another critical area, as KEMSA seeks to equip its staff with the necessary skills to adapt to industry changes. Regulatory compliance and quality assurance will also be strengthened to uphold rigorous standards in service delivery.

Tunai reaffirmed the board’s commitment to providing KEMSA’s leadership with the expertise needed to drive organizational excellence. He emphasized the importance of instilling a culture of integrity, ensuring that the authority delivers on its mandate effectively.