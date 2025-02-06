KEBS, EPRA defend fuel quality amid standards concerns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) have reassured the public of the quality of petroleum fuels in the country following growing concerns surrounding the quality of fuel sold at gas stations across the country.

The regulators in a joint statement emphasized the rigorous testing and certification process that all petroleum fuels undergo before being distributed in Kenya.

The agencies asserted that despite recent online reports and videos casting doubts on fuel quality, their confirmatory tests have shown that fuel from various retail stations across the country meet the required standards.

The agencies maintain that they have conducted tests on all fuel products sold in the country with their report indicating that all sampled fuel met the stipulated Research Octane Number (RON) ratings as outlined in Kenyan standards.

“In light of the recent reports and videos circulating on social media, we have conducted extensive confirmatory tests on fuel samples from various petroleum retail stations, including those specifically mentioned in the reports,” read the statement in part.

“We are pleased to report that the results of these tests confirm that the fuel at all sampled stations meet the recommended Research Octane Number (RON) ratings as stipulated by Kenyan Standards.”

Specifically, Super Petrol marketed as premium fuel with higher RON ratings was found to consistently meet the higher standards.

The agencies explained that Super Petrol is categorized based on its RON rating, which dictates its compatibility with different engine types.

According to the agencies, these tests are carried out under controlled laboratory conditions to ensure accuracy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The agencies cautioned consumers against relying on gadgets sold in the market that claim to determine fuel quality.

The statement comes on the back of mounting concerns over the quality of fuel sold to motorists following videos circulating on social media showing substandard fuels at different fuel stations including Vivo energies’ which is the sole distributor of Shell V-power fuel.