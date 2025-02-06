Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KEBS, EPRA defend fuel quality amid standards concerns

The agencies asserted that despite recent online reports and videos casting doubts on fuel quality, their confirmatory tests have shown that fuel from various retail stations across the country meet the required standards.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) have reassured the public of the quality of petroleum fuels in the country following growing concerns surrounding the quality of fuel sold at gas stations across the country.

The regulators in a joint statement emphasized the rigorous testing and certification process that all petroleum fuels undergo before being distributed in Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The agencies asserted that despite recent online reports and videos casting doubts on fuel quality, their confirmatory tests have shown that fuel from various retail stations across the country meet the required standards.

The agencies maintain that they have conducted tests on all fuel products sold in the country with their report indicating that all sampled fuel met the stipulated Research Octane Number (RON) ratings as outlined in Kenyan standards.

“In light of the recent reports and videos circulating on social media, we have conducted extensive confirmatory tests on fuel samples from various petroleum retail stations, including those specifically mentioned in the reports,” read the statement in part.

“We are pleased to report that the results of these tests confirm that the fuel at all sampled stations meet the recommended Research Octane Number (RON) ratings as stipulated by Kenyan Standards.”

Specifically, Super Petrol marketed as premium fuel with higher RON ratings was found to consistently meet the higher standards.

The agencies explained that Super Petrol is categorized based on its RON rating, which dictates its compatibility with different engine types.

According to the agencies, these tests are carried out under controlled laboratory conditions to ensure accuracy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The agencies cautioned consumers against relying on gadgets sold in the market that claim to determine fuel quality.

The statement comes on the back of mounting concerns over the quality of fuel sold to motorists following videos circulating on social media showing substandard fuels at different fuel stations including Vivo energies’ which is the sole distributor of Shell V-power fuel.  

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Relief for North Eastern residents as Ruto opens Garissa passport office

The facility will also offer other Immigration services in line with the policy of ensuring all citizens have equal access to government services.

12 minutes ago

EAC

Uhuru defends ‘sidelined’ Nairobi Peace Process, urges fresh momentum

Kenyatta who confirmed submitting a report to the EAC, SADC and AU ahead of a joint EAC-SADC Summit on Saturdya said the shift in...

47 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Standoff imminent as senators vow to oppose revenue formula

CRA chairperson Mary Wanyonyi had presented proposed Fourth Basis for Sharing Revenues among county governments for the financial years 2025/2026 to 2029/2030 which has...

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators oppose introduction of new revenue sharing formula

They argued that introducing a new revenue-sharing formula was unnecessary especially when the previous one had not been fully implemented.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares Ruto’s Health Taskforce on Human Resources unconstitutional

Mwamuye prohibited the government and the Ministry of Health against taking any action or relying on the executive order.

1 hour ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Kisumu artist transforms fish bones into unique ornaments

An artist from Kisumu, a Kenyan port city situated in the Lake Victoria area, has transformed fish bones collected from local markets and dumpsites...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Mutula urges President Ruto to negotiate transition plan with Trump

The Makueni County boss described the freeze on programs especially in the health sector, as a "national crisis that must be dealt with immediately."

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutula blasts Uhuru for ‘laughing’ at Kenyans over Trump foreign aid cuts

Governor Mutula took issue with former President Kenyatta’s remarks that the aid cut should be a wake-up call for African nations to reduce their...

3 hours ago