Karua to unveil People’s Liberation Party Thursday following rebranding

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Former Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua s set to unveil a rebranded political outfit on Thursday as Narc Kenya transforms to the People’s Liberation Party (PLP).

The PLP event is expected to attract 5,000 delegates, as well as key opposition figures, signaling a broader effort to unify Kenya’s opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Karua, a veteran human rights advocate and opposition leader, said the rebranding aims to resonate with Kenya’s Gen Z voters, who have become a formidable political force, particularly following the 2024 anti-tax protests that pressured President William Ruto to withdraw a controversial budget bill.

“Young Kenyans have demonstrated that they will not be ignored. Our mission is to unite and liberate,” Karua stated, referencing the party’s newly adopted slogans, Unite and Liberate.

The party has also introduced a purple rose symbol, mirroring red petals in symbol of Narc Kenya.

Karua is hoping to capitlise Gen Z voters’ rejection traditional tribal-based politics, instead advocating for accountability and governance reforms.

PLP hopes to harness this momentum, positioning itself as a party that champions change and empowerment.

Thursday’s unveiling is expected to draw prominent opposition leaders, including the immidiate former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Party’s Kalonzo Musyoka, further signaling a possible realignment of Kenya’s opposition forces ahead of the next general election.

Gachagua, who promised to unveil his own outfit in a bid to build an alliance has hinted an alliance with Karua and Kalonzo.