KARUA rebrands NARC-Kenya to People’s Liberation Party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – NARC-Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has rebranded her party to People’s Liberation Party at an event attended by Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Rigathi Gachagua.

During the launch, Karua emphasized the need for unity of purpose to ensure prosperity and for elected leaders to prioritize service delivery.

“The call for unity is the foundation of the liberation movement and our commitment today is to do just that,” she stated.

During the ceremony, Musyoka stated that the party will join an action-oriented unity movement.

“We are going to unite under an idea, under an agenda. It cannot just be unity for the sake of removing an individual because of misrule,” he said.

On his part, Gachagua urged the youth to register as voters ahead of the 2027 general elections and not just fight for liberation on social media.

“The real transformation of this country will happen on the ballot, Gen-Z, register as voters and on the election day wake up early and go vote to elect the leaders you want. We will support you,” he said.

PLP has new colors including purple, lilac, and white, moving away from red, white, and green of the NARC-Kenya party.

In addition to the new name, the party’s slogan will henceforth be “Unite” and “Liberate,” replacing the old one, “One Kenya, One Nation, One People.”

The party’s symbol has also changed from a red rose to a purple rose.

According to Karua, the change in the colour of the petals does not signify a shift away from the party’s original mission, which was established in 2006.

The one-time Presidential candidate in 2013 explained that the broader strategy of PLP aims to resonate more with the Generation Z demographic, who are expected to play a pivotal role in the 2027 General Election.

The rebrand comes after Eugene Wamalwa opened the new Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) headquarters in a ceremony which was also attend by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

It also comes as impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been on the lookout putting together a coalition of the willing, which so far has involved Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-Kenya), and Karua, signaling their willingness to work together.