Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki (left) and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (right).

Featured

“Karen is a Crime Scene,” Gachagua claims as Kindiki escalates Mt Kenya supremacy battle

In Gachagua’s view, Kindiki’s use of the residence amounts to turning it into an “arena for advancing selfish political agendas.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday castigated his successor, Kithure Kindiki, for holding a series of large delegation meetings at the official Deputy President Residence in Karen.

Although Kindiki maintains that these meetings, which host over 100 people at a time, are focused on development rather than politics.

Kindiki has played host to delegations from Embu, Murang’a and Maa regions, in addition to mobilizing over 30 lawmakers.

During the meetings, Kindiki is reported to have appealed for patience as the three-year old government struggles with implementation of delayed development projects and other pre-election promises.

Gachagua sees them differently. He argues that Kindiki is using the gatherings to build support for President William Ruto’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In Gachagua’s view, Kindiki’s use of the residence amounts to turning it into an “arena for advancing selfish political agendas.

The former DP went on to alleging that each member of the delegations leaves the Karen “hotel” with at least 10,000 shillings.

“It is unfortunate that the government has diverted public funds—funds meant for hospitals, for women, for education—to bribe the people of Mt Kenya to return to the President and the person he appointed after impeaching me,” Gachagua said.

“All that is happening in State House and Karen is bribery, and it is a scene of crime,” he added.

Since his impeachment in October 2024, Gachagua has transformed his Wamunyoro home into a political hub, where he has been meeting with political leaders and delegations.

He has invited representatives from all 11 Mt Kenya counties, including MPs, Members of County Assemblies, and aspirants for various positions, to discuss his plans to ensure the region remains influential in the government after 2027.

