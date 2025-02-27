Karachi Gripped by Traffic Chaos as Protests Over Water and Power Woes Escalate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Feb 27 – Karachi witnessed widespread traffic disruption and law and order concerns on Tuesday as residents took to the streets to protest against ongoing work on water and power infrastructure. Authorities fear escalating public frustration as key parts of the city remain affected, officials said.

The city faces a potential water crisis until Friday after a major pipeline on University Road near the old Sabzi Mandi was damaged during construction for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. The disruption has further compounded grievances over water shortages, triggering protests across multiple areas.

Demonstrations and sit-ins blocked major roads, making it difficult for residents to reach their homes. police reported congestion on alternative routes as authorities diverted vehicles to manage the gridlock.

According to police, multiple protests erupted across the city, with the exception of MA Jinnah Road, where retired Karachi Metropolitan Corporation employees demonstrated over pension issues. The rest of the protests were primarily against water and power shortages.

South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Syed Asad Raza noted that the most affected areas included Arambagh, Eidgah Chowk, Tibet Centre, and Fresco Chowk, where residents protested against essential service disruptions.

“With reports indicating that several areas may not receive water until Friday, we anticipate further demonstrations and a worsening law and order situation,” DIG Raza stated. He emphasized that while the police could engage protesters and regulate traffic, resolving the water crisis remained the responsibility of the relevant civic authorities.

Sindh Chief Secretary has initiated efforts to address the worsening traffic and civic crisis, including tackling encroachments. However, officials acknowledge that a long-term, sustained approach is needed.

Newly appointed Traffic DIG Pir Mohammed Shah revealed that at least 190 protests and sit-ins had taken place in Karachi over the past two months, primarily over water and power issues.

“On average, we deal with two to three protests daily. This is a genuine and pressing issue that must be urgently addressed to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent city-wide chaos,” he said.

The worst-hit locations included Teen Hatti, Guru Mandir, Lyari, Gharibabad, Liaquatabad, Askari Park, Sabzi Mandi, Quaidabad, Dawood Chowrangi, Link Road, and Sohrab Goth.

Jehangir Road near Shah Najaf remained closed due to protests, with traffic diverted, causing congestion at Numaish Chowrangi, Guru Mandir, Bahadur Yar Jang Road, and Business Recorder Road.

Jamshed Road near a PSO petrol pump was blocked for hours over water and power shortages.

In Landhi-89 and Murtaza Chowrangi, residents blocked both tracks of the main road in protest.

The Garden area also saw major disruptions, with protesters shutting down key roads demanding water and power restoration.

Similar demonstrations were reported in the Korangi Industrial Area, further exacerbating traffic problems.