DIPLOMACY

Kanja hosts Chinese Ambassador at Jogoo House for cooperation talks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 — Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS), Douglas Kanja, at NPS Headquarters in Nairobi where the two discusses cooperation.

The National Police Service stated that Ambassador Guo and IG Kanja discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral and operational collaboration programs between Kenya and China.

The discussions included law enforcement training, capacity building, and security cooperation through INTERPOL.

“Ambassador Haiyan expressed her gratitude to the NPS for the sustained collaboration, assuring the Inspector General of China’s continued support,” the NPS said in a statement.

The Inspector General, in turn, praised the strong and cordial relationship between Kenyan and Chinese security services, highlighting how this partnership has facilitated numerous capacity-building initiatives and exchanges over the past decade.

He also acknowledged China’s support for the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (EAPCCO) and expressed optimism for continued engagement and cooperation.

Also present at the meeting were Ambassador Jane Makori, Head of the Asian Desk at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mathew Kutoh, Principal Assistant to the Inspector General; and Muchiri Nyaga, NPS Spokesperson.

