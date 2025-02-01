Connect with us

Kalonzo demands proposed public Inquiry into recent abductions must have bipartisan representation

Kalonzo, speaking at the City Mortuary following the identification of two individuals among four who went missing in Mlolongo, emphasized that the Commission of Inquiry cannot be set up without the involvement of the opposition and other stakeholders.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has backed calls for the establishment of a Public Commission of Inquiry into the root causes of the recent spate of abductions.

“And it will not be a commission established by William Ruto alone. It must involve the opposition, and if they are willing. If they are not willing, we will hold our own sessions and decide whether to constitute our own commission of inquiry. These killings cannot just be wished away; it is too heavy a price for the country to pay,” Kalonzo said.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, on January 31, proposed the Commission, saying the trend would plunge the country into ‘chaos and anarchy’.

Muturi urged President William Ruto not to turn a blind eye to the matter, saying the increasing number of abductions and extrajudicial killings is alarming and needs to be addressed urgently.

“Mr. President, I am calling upon you now to order an end to these abductions and extrajudicial killings, which you promised, and to initiate an open inquiry to examine how these things have been happening,” said the former Speaker and Attorney General.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, in a separate statement, challenged the police to investigate the matter.

He urged security agencies to identify those behind the vice that has been blamed on the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Wetang’ula drew parallels to past cases where the bodies of missing persons were discovered dumped in rivers and remote areas, particularly the shocking River Yala incidents that sparked national outrage.

“We shudder at the thought of returning to a situation where bodies are found in River Yala and other locations. This is not the Kenya we want,” he stated.

His remarks come amid growing fears among residents, who have witnessed an increasing number of disappearances in their communities.

On January 30, the bodies of two of the three Mlolongo men abducted in December were found at the City Mortuary.

