Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Calls Azimio PG Meeting Following High Court Ruling

This follows a High Court decision that nullified Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula’s declaration of Kenya Kwanza as the majority party.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has convened a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting for Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya on Wednesday next week.

This follows a High Court decision that nullified Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula’s declaration of Kenya Kwanza as the majority party.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I spoke to Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta. We want an Azimio PG so that we can plan. The situation is that Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya is the majority party,”

“On Wednesday, we want a Parliamentary Group meeting after you have met on Tuesday so that we can organize ourselves,” Musyoka said while addressing mourners at a funeral in Kitui.

The former Vice President opined that the decision served as a lesson for former Azimio politicians who defected to Kenya Kwanza, questioning their faith and belief in the coalition.

“Those who were praising Ruto, I know you are feeling awkward; you could have been patient and waited. These friends who ran to join Ruto, I suggest they do some introspection,” Musyoka remarked.

The opposition leader also expressed confidence that the ruling would stand, urging Azimio MPs to remain firm.

Musyoka bashed Opposition leader Raila Odinga allies who are now Cabinet Secretaries, John Mbadi (Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Hassan Joho (Mining), and Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives)—for joining Ruto’s administration.

“We hope there will be no stay order,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Court ruling

The High Court declared the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition as the majority party in the National Assembly.

In its ruling, the three-judge bench consisting of Justices John Chigiti, Lawrence Mugambi, and Jairus Ngaah contended that Speaker Moses Wetangula should have followed the law when he declared Kenya Kwanza the Majority Party.

It argued that Wetangula had violated the constitution in issuing the ruling on October 6 2022 on the floor of the house which was deemed ‘Solomonic’.

He had ruled that Kenya Kwanza has 179 members in the House against Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party’s 157.

However, the ruling coalition emerged as the majority following a post-coalition agreement as 14 members from the opposition coalition and independent candidates shifted to Azimio.

“By assigning Kenya Kwanza the 14 members of the parties without any reason and declaring Kenya Kwanza as the majority leader, it follows that the Speaker violated the Constitution,” the court ruled.

In the judgment, the bench emphasized that the Speaker is supposed to act as a neutral arbiter.

According to the three-judge bench, the Speaker’s decisions should be independent and devoid of any political influence, emphasizing impartiality and adherence to constitutional principles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutula blasts Uhuru for ‘laughing’ at Kenyans over Trump foreign aid cuts

Governor Mutula took issue with former President Kenyatta’s remarks that the aid cut should be a wake-up call for African nations to reduce their...

3 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi slams Kalonzo over ‘reckless’ remarks blaming Ruto for ‘being part of the problem’ in the DRC crisis

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi dismissed Kalonzo’s insinuation that President William Ruto "is part of the problem in the ongoing conflict in...

3 days ago

Africa

(WATCH) Rwanda wants peace and development for all neighbours – Yolande Makolo, Rwandan Govt Spokesperson

5 days ago

Africa

Ruto discusses climate efforts, regionl security in a call with King Charles III

President Ruto and King Charles III discussed regional peace and security, with Kenya playing a crucial role in stabilizing the region.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Present agenda in Cabinet or quit: Duale dares Muturi on abductions

Duale claimed that the previous regime killed thousands of people and that the families of victims would "fill the entire Uhuru Park".

6 days ago

Kenya

Gachagua to Attend Murang’a Church Service Amid Security Concerns

The leaders also called on the police not to be used to disrupt peace, particularly in places of worship.

7 days ago

Featured

Kalonzo demands proposed public Inquiry into recent abductions must have bipartisan representation

Kalonzo, speaking at the City Mortuary following the identification of two individuals among four who went missing in Mlolongo, emphasized that the Commission of...

February 1, 2025

EAC

Wetang’ula urges EAC leaders to support Ruto’s efforts to stabilize DRC

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame criticized neighboring countries for the failure of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Congo and the M23 over the...

February 1, 2025