Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Juja MP Koimburi questioned over claims govt spent Sh13bn on Raila’s AUC campaign

Koimburi was arrested outside his home on Kenyatta Road in Juja before being transported to the DCI headquarters.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi was on Tuesday questioned by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives over claims the government spent Sh13 billion on Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission campaigns.

Koimburi was arrested outside his home on Kenyatta Road in Juja before being transported to the DCI headquarters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He claimed that two Subaru vehicles were stationed outside his house, and that DCI officers apprehended him before driving him to Kiambu Road.

His arrest comes amid rising political tensions following Kenya’s failed bid for the AUC chairmanship.

 Koimburi, a vocal critic of the government, questioned the rationale for the alleged campaign spending, escalating political debate.

Police accused him of false publication and offensive conduct.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sudan’s militia backed factions agree to form parallel govts

The charter aims to restore the legitimate government that was overthrown by remnants and militias of the Islamic movement

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI arrests 2 suspected Al Shabaab operatives plotting to abduct foreigners in Mandera

Isaac Abdi Mohamed alias Kharan Abdi Hassan had recently sneaked into the country from El-ade in Somalia and forged a number of documents to...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja Hosts African City Leaders in Nairobi for the Green & Resilient UrbanShift Africa Forum 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Over 250 African city leaders, including mayors, policymakers, investors, and business leaders, are in Nairobi for the Green &...

4 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Leads Tributes as Malava MP Malulu Injendi Passes Away

Injendi, who was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament since 2013, passed away on Monday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cheptumo to be buried on March 1

Funeral plans are being coordinated by a planning committee chaired by former Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cherargei roots for PM post to reward Raila after AUC flop

Cherargei emphasized that Raila's wealth of leadership and experience should be harnessed by the government.

21 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

WRTI kicks off wildlife census of the Tsavo ecosystem

Omondi stated that the data that will be collected will guide the development of species recovery programs for endangered wildlife species and restoration of...

23 hours ago

Capital Health

Govt needs Sh24.9bn to replace funding after US foreign aid freeze

The Health CS further reveled that 41,547 healthcare workers have been affected by changes in the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief funding.

24 hours ago