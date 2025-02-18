Juja MP Koimburi questioned over claims govt spent Sh13bn on Raila’s AUC campaign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi was on Tuesday questioned by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives over claims the government spent Sh13 billion on Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission campaigns.

Koimburi was arrested outside his home on Kenyatta Road in Juja before being transported to the DCI headquarters.

He claimed that two Subaru vehicles were stationed outside his house, and that DCI officers apprehended him before driving him to Kiambu Road.

His arrest comes amid rising political tensions following Kenya’s failed bid for the AUC chairmanship.

Koimburi, a vocal critic of the government, questioned the rationale for the alleged campaign spending, escalating political debate.

Police accused him of false publication and offensive conduct.