JKUAT Trains Turkana Refugee Host Communities on Climate Resilience

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has launched a two-week training workshop aimed at equipping refugee host communities in Turkana County with climate resilience skills.

The program, which began on February 10, 2024, brings together 30 participants under the In-Country Training Programme, focusing on managing the impacts of climate change and the growing influx of refugees and asylum seekers.

Turkana County, part of Kenya’s Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), faces severe drought and food insecurity, affecting at least 3.5 million people. The situation is further exacerbated by high refugee populations.

The training, titled “Enhancing the Capacity of Refugee Host Communities for Climate Resilience and Livelihood Improvement,” covers critical areas such as climate-smart agriculture, soil and water conservation, commercialization of non-timber resources, and community governance. Participants will also visit model farms and past program beneficiaries for hands-on learning and benchmarking.

While officially opening the workshop on February 12, 2025, JKUAT Vice Chancellor Prof. Victoria Wambui Ngumi emphasized the university’s commitment to empowering communities through knowledge transfer.

“This training seeks to enhance the capacity of host communities to adapt to climate change and improve their livelihoods through awareness and uptake of climate-smart technologies, particularly in agriculture,” said Prof. Ngumi.

She praised the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for its support, noting that by linking host communities to economic opportunities created by refugee settlements, the initiative promotes coexistence rather than conflict.

JICA Kenya Office representative Fumihiko Suzuki highlighted the program’s alignment with Japan’s New Development Charter 2023, which focuses on fostering sustainable development in ASAL regions.

“Challenges facing ASALs also present opportunities to pilot innovative solutions that benefit local communities,” he stated.

JKUAT reaffirmed its long-term commitment to ensuring that trained participants cascade their knowledge to other areas within Turkana’s three sub-counties, fostering widespread impact.