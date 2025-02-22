JKIA operations unaffected despite night fire: KAA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has assured the public that operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) remains unaffected despite a fire that broke out in the grasslands surrounding the airport last night.

According to the authority, fire response teams, with support from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), swiftly contained the blaze, preventing any disruption to airport activities.

“A coordinated response team, comprising the KAA Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting Service, the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), National Police Service, Kenya Pipeline, Nairobi County Fire Unit, KK Security and G45 worked diligently to bring the fire under control, leading to successful containment,” KAA stated.

It revealed that the fire was contained and did not affect any critical infrastructure or operational zones of the busy airport.

The Authority confirmed that all essential airport functions, including flight schedules, passenger processing, and cargo handling, continued without interruption.

While the fire was successfully managed, the cause of the incident is yet to be disclosed

“We would like to thank all teams involved in the response for their dedication and swift action which ensured the safety of our passengers and facilities while minimizing disruption,” noted KAA.