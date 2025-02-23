Connect with us

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on February 21, 2025 on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting to discuss bilateral ties and regional stability.

Jaishankar, Wang Yi Discuss India-China Ties on G20 Sidelines in Johannesburg

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, recalled last year’s meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan, Russia. He emphasized that the discussions between the two leaders had set the direction for improving China-India relations.

“The G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg provided an opportunity to meet CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China this morning on its sidelines,” Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Border Management, Connectivity, and Diplomatic Engagement

According to Wang, exchanges at various levels between India and China have resumed in an orderly manner, and special representatives on the boundary issue have reached a consensus on managing differences. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, confirmed that Jaishankar and Wang reviewed developments in bilateral ties since their last meeting in November, particularly focusing on maintaining peace and stability in border areas.

Key issues discussed included the management of border tranquility, the resumption of direct flight connectivity, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, and travel facilitation.

Wang stressed that restoring mutual trust and achieving win-win cooperation aligned with the expectations of both nations. He reiterated that China is ready to collaborate with India on commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, adding fresh momentum to bilateral ties.

Strengthening Cooperation in Multilateral Platforms

Jaishankar acknowledged that the Kazan meeting between Modi and Xi had guided the gradual resumption of exchanges across various sectors, leading to significant progress. He underscored India’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with China, particularly in cross-border travel and people-to-people interactions, while ensuring peace in border regions.

As key members of global forums like the G20, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS, both nations recognize the importance of stronger coordination, Jaishankar noted, adding that India is open to expanding communication and collaboration with China in multilateral engagements.

