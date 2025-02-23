Connect with us

EAM S Jaishankar and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (Photo/@DrSJaishankar)

World

Jaishankar Backs South Africa’s G20 Agenda in Meeting with President Ramaphosa

Published

Johannesburg, South Africa Feb 23 – External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.

During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm greetings and reiterated India’s commitment to supporting South Africa’s G20 priorities.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, “Honored to call on President @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa on the sidelines of the G20 FMM in Johannesburg. Conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Assured India’s support for South Africa’s G20 priorities.”

Jaishankar also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Johannesburg.

The two leaders reviewed progress in India-Russia bilateral cooperation and discussed developments in the Ukraine conflict, including Lavrov’s recent meeting in Riyadh. They agreed to remain in touch.

