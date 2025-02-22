Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya Criticizes African Union Silence on Tanzanian Hostage in Gaza

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya – Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya, Michael Lotem, has criticized the African Union (AU) for its silence on the fate of Tanzanian student Joshua Loitu Mollel, whose body remains in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

Speaking exclusively to Capital FM at the Israeli Embassy in Nairobi on Friday, Ambassador Lotem criticized the AU for failing to demand answers, emphasizing that terrorism is a global threat that should unite world leaders in collective action.

“I know that in Africa you experience a lot of brutality and sometimes people get used to it,” he said, “Don’t get used to it. it is a wake-up call for people don’t get used to brutality.”

During the attack on Israel by Hamas, two Tanzanians were among those murdered.

While the body of one of them Clemence Felix Mtenga was already taken to Arusha, Tanzania, the second Joshua Loitu Mollel remains in Gaza.

“I haven’t seen the African Union calling or stating anything to the release of information about the whereabouts of the body of Joshua. It is very very unfortunate this is the attitude of the African Union on its own people.”

The attack resulted in over 1,200 deaths and 251 people being taken hostage, prompting Israel to launch a military operation aimed at dismantling Hamas in Gaza.

“Terrorism is not confined to one region. What happened on October 7 in Israel should be a wake-up call to all leaders who have terror inside or near their borders. Hamas did not come to Israel on F-35 fighter jets; they came on boda bodas and pickup trucks,” he said.

Hamas Returns Hostage Bodies, But Questions Remain

Lotem’s remarks on Friday came a day after Hamas handed over four bodies of hostages, including 84-year-old peace activist Oded Lifschitz. However, the process was marred by a shocking mix-up when Hamas initially returned the remains of an unidentified woman instead of Shiri Bibas, a mother abducted along with her two young sons.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is a violation. By bringing the wrong body, Hamas showed utter disregard for basic human decency. The body of Shiri Bibas must be returned, dead or alive,” Lotem said.

Hamas claims that Bibas and her sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike, but Israel insists it has evidence they were executed shortly after their abduction. The latest exchange took place as part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations, with Hamas releasing six living hostages in exchange for more than 600 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

‘No Carrot, Only the Stick’: Lotem on U.S. Middle East Policy

Lotem also praised former U.S. President Donald Trump’s hardline stance on the Middle East conflict, arguing that terrorism should be met with force, not diplomacy.

“There is no carrot approach when dealing with murderers of babies, elderly people, and civilians,” he stated. “Just yesterday, three Israeli buses exploded in the West Bank. By a miracle, no one was injured.”

His remarks came as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss dismantling Hamas, countering Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and stabilizing the region.

Netanyahu also lashed out at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing arrest warrants against him and a former Israeli defense minister over alleged war crimes in Gaza, thanking the U.S. for imposing sanctions on the ICC in retaliation.

‘Our Priority: Bring Them Home’

As the conflict continues, Lotem reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to securing the return of all hostages—both living and deceased.

“Our top priority is to bring back our people—Israeli and non-Israeli—dead or alive,” he said.