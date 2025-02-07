Connect with us

Investment Key to Kenya’s Economic Transformation: DP Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has singled out investment as a key pillar in Kenya’s economic transformation, calling on stakeholders to support initiatives that drive growth and development.

Speaking at the Nyanza International Investment Conference at Ciala Resort in Kisumu, Kindiki highlighted the government’s commitment to macro-economic stability, value chain transformation, job creation, and social welfare programs.

Kindiki acknowledged the economic volatility experienced in recent years, attributing it primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted businesses and plunged the country into financial uncertainty.

However, he noted that significant efforts have been made over the last two years to stabilize macro-economic indicators, which are now showing positive trends.

“If the fundamentals of stability go haywire, we lose everything. Today, the indicators of macro-economic stability are looking okay thanks to the hard work of former Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, and the senior team at the National Treasury,” he said.

The Deputy President extended an appreciation to Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi for his leadership that he says has helped maintain the strength of the shilling, interest rates, inflation, and the cost of essential commodities, urging the Treasury to ensure these gains are not reversed.

To sustain economic stability, Kindiki emphasized the need to transform key value chains in sectors where most Kenyans derive their livelihoods, including agriculture, livestock, the blue economy, and mining.

“If we transform these sectors, we are good to go. Our priority as this administration is to improve the support infrastructure that enables transformation roads, water, electricity, ICT, County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs), Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and affordable housing,” he stated.

The Deputy President reassured Kenyans that the government is attacking joblessness from all fronts, creating opportunities through initiatives such as Kazi Kwa Ground, Kazi Mtandaoni, and Kazi Majuu.

“We are seeking to provide any work available, even if it is short-term, because it is better than no job at all,” he said.

On healthcare, Kindiki reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to universal health coverage (UHC) under Taifa Care, acknowledging the financial burden of hospital bills on many Kenyans.

He pointed out that the government has doubled the number of people with insurance cover to over 18 million pledging to work towards enrolling more Kenyans in the program.

Kindiki stated that the government is also prioritizing education accessibility and affordability, particularly through CBC reforms and progressive initiatives.

Additionally, Kindiki assured regional leaders that the government had taken note of their nine development priorities for Nyanza and was committed to their implementation.

“We will go out of our way to make sure we accomplish them,” he pledged.

Lauding Nyanza for its intellectual contributions to Kenya’s development, Kindiki urged investors to tap into the region’s potential and drive economic transformation.

“This has been a great investment conference. We expected this from the headquarters of professors and very intelligent people. God has blessed Nyanza with brilliant individuals who have tremendously impacted the development of our country,” he said.

The Nyanza International Investment Conference brings together government officials, investors, and economic experts to explore investment opportunities in the region and beyond.

