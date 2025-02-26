Connect with us

Police officers who responded to the scene found him armed with a Ceska pistol (serial number H5547)/Illustration

NATIONAL NEWS

Intoxicated GSU officer at Kiir’s Nairobi residence detained for opening fire on patrol team

When approached, the suspect, who turned out to be a GSU officer assigned to the residence, fled and opened fire, injuring Okenye in the right hip.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — A General Service Unit (GSU) officer guarding South Sudan President Salva Kiir’s Nairobi residence is facing disciplinary action following a confrontation with police officers on patrol in Gigiri.

According to a report filed at Gigiri Police Station, the incident occurred at approximately 8:38 pm on Tuesday.

Police Constable Nicholas Gitimu reported that he and his colleague, Police Constable Denis Okenye, encountered a man smoking bhang near the perimeter wall of President Kiir’s residence.

When approached, the suspect, who turned out to be a GSU officer assigned to the residence, fled and opened fire, injuring Okenye in the right hip.

Investigations revealed that the assailant, identified as Collins Ng’ang’a (Police Constable No. 108654), is a GSU officer assigned to President Kiir’s residence.

Police officers who responded to the scene found him armed with a Ceska pistol (serial number H5547).

They subsequenty disarmed the officer while a team rushed Okenye to MP Shah Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Medical reports indicate he is in stable condition, with the bullet lodged in his right hip.

“The suspect is currently detained at Gigiri Police Station, and his firearm has been confiscated for ballistic analysis,” the report stated.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Gigiri are leading the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have yet to comment on the circumstances that led to the GSU officer’s actions.

