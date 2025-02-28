India Emerges as a Global Leader in Clean Energy Transition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Feb 28 – India is solidifying its position as a global leader in clean energy transition, with its ambitious renewable energy goals, strategic international partnerships, and groundbreaking innovations taking centre stage at India Energy Week (IEW) 2025.

The event, held in February, attracted policymakers, industry leaders, and experts from over 100 countries to discuss sustainable energy development.

During the high-profile summit, India formalised several strategic agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening its energy security, diversifying supply sources, and driving innovation in the oil and gas sector. Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, emphasised the significance of these partnerships, stating they were pivotal in shaping a resilient and sustainable energy ecosystem.

The country’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and generating 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030 underscores its leadership in the clean energy sector. Ed Miliband, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, lauded India as the “world’s inspiration” in transitioning to green energy, highlighting its remarkable progress.

A Multi-Faceted Approach to Renewable Energy

India’s clean energy revolution is driven by a combination of aggressive policy measures, massive infrastructure investments, and technological advancements across key renewable sectors.

Solar Energy: India has become one of the world’s largest solar power producers, surpassing 100 GW of installed renewable energy capacity. Government initiatives such as the National Solar Mission and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) have propelled the rapid expansion of large-scale solar parks in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat, making the country a model for scalable solar infrastructure.

Wind Energy: With a vast coastline exceeding 7,500 kilometres, India has immense wind energy potential. The government has launched offshore wind projects to complement established onshore wind farms, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. India’s wind energy capacity now exceeds 40 GW, with continued expansion through global collaborations.

Green Hydrogen: India’s push for green hydrogen has attracted international interest, especially following the launch of the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023. The recent introduction of hydrogen fuel cell buses in New Delhi is a testament to India’s innovative approach to clean transportation solutions. The UK-India Green Hydrogen Partnership, initiated in 2024, further cements India’s leadership in this emerging sector.

Strategic Partnerships and Global Recognition

India’s clean energy transition has received strong backing from global institutions such as the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The country’s proactive policies, including the Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) scheme and the Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) mechanism, have been lauded as replicable models for other developing nations.

The International Solar Alliance, spearheaded by India, now boasts over 120 member countries and has been instrumental in promoting solar investments across Africa and Asia. Through initiatives like the Solar Risk Mitigation Initiative, India has facilitated financing for solar projects in emerging economies, reinforcing its role as a global clean energy champion.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Despite its impressive achievements, India faces several hurdles in its clean energy journey. The intermittency of renewable sources, the need for advanced energy storage solutions, and the financial viability of large-scale projects remain critical challenges. To address these issues, the Indian government is heavily investing in research and development in battery storage, smart grids, and hydrogen technology.

Additionally, policies such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for solar module manufacturing aim to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on imports. Enhanced debt management strategies and improved operational efficiencies within the energy sector are also key focus areas.