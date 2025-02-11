IEBC Selection Panel promises new commission by April 24

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel has announced that a new electoral commission will be in place by April 25.

This follows the panel’s revelation on Tuesday that 339 Kenyans have applied for the nine vacant positions, including the Chairperson and seven Commissioners.

The panel’s Chairperson, Nelson Makanda, assured that the ongoing process will be completed by the set deadline, aiming to restore a fully functioning electoral body in time for upcoming elections.

Kenya has faced a significant constitutional challenge since 2023 when the electoral commission fell short of its legal threshold due to political and legal disputes.

In 2024, petitioner Boniface Njogu moved to court, arguing that the panel was not properly constituted as persons living with disabilities were not represented.

The absence of a fully functional IEBC has raised concerns about the country’s readiness for future electoral processes, with the public expressing growing impatience over the delays.

However, on January 26, the High Court dismissed Njogu’s petition, giving the green light for the swearing-in of the panel.

Justice Dora Chepkwony ruled that the petitioner failed to prove constitutional violations in the formation of the selection panel.

“The petitioner has advanced insufficient evidence to warrant the recruitment process being deemed unconstitutional,” she ruled.