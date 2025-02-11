Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Selection Panel promises new commission by April 24

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel has announced that a new electoral commission will be in place by April 25.

This follows the panel’s revelation on Tuesday that 339 Kenyans have applied for the nine vacant positions, including the Chairperson and seven Commissioners.

The panel’s Chairperson, Nelson Makanda, assured that the ongoing process will be completed by the set deadline, aiming to restore a fully functioning electoral body in time for upcoming elections.

Kenya has faced a significant constitutional challenge since 2023 when the electoral commission fell short of its legal threshold due to political and legal disputes.

In 2024, petitioner Boniface Njogu moved to court, arguing that the panel was not properly constituted as persons living with disabilities were not represented.

The absence of a fully functional IEBC has raised concerns about the country’s readiness for future electoral processes, with the public expressing growing impatience over the delays.

However, on January 26, the High Court dismissed Njogu’s petition, giving the green light for the swearing-in of the panel.

Justice Dora Chepkwony ruled that the petitioner failed to prove constitutional violations in the formation of the selection panel.

“The petitioner has advanced insufficient evidence to warrant the recruitment process being deemed unconstitutional,” she ruled.

More on Capital News

August Elections

IEBC Recruitment Panel opens 15 day-application window to fill vacant slots

Makanda added that the names of all applicants, along with the interview schedule for shortlisted candidates, will be published in the print media, the...

February 1, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome calls for expeditious completion of IEBC recruitment process

CJ Koome urged all stakeholders in the process to ensure that the exercise is conducted with integrity and transparency. 

January 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Expedite IEBC recruitment process, Wetangula urges selection panel

Wetangula stated that the Parliamentary Service Commission will accord the IEBC selectin panel all necessary assistance.

January 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt blames Kalonzo for delayed appointment of IEBC Selection Panel

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura stated that the court injunction blocking the formation of the IEBC Selection panel is hindering progress in the reconstitution process.

December 9, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Urges Priority for IEBC Reconstitution as National Assembly Resumes

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – As the National Assembly resumes on Tuesday after a month-long recess, Speaker Moses Wetangula is calling for the urgent...

September 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Bomas dialogue team agrees on expansion of IEBC Selection Panel

The committee also agreed to formulate a framework to audit the 2022 elections in two weeks’ time. 

October 14, 2023

Top stories

IEBC recruitment process is invalid, I am going to court: Omtatah

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23-Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has threatened to move to court over the passage of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Act of...

March 23, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Churchman to chair IEBC Selection Panel, to advertise 7 slots Tuesday

Makanda, who has served as a top official in the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK), said that the panel will advertise vacancies for seven...

March 6, 2023