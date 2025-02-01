IEBC Recruitment Panel opens 15 day-application window to fill vacant slots

Connect with us

Makanda added that the names of all applicants, along with the interview schedule for shortlisted candidates, will be published in the print media, the Kenya Gazette, and on the Parliamentary Service Commission website.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The Selection Panel for the recruitment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson and Members has announced that Kenyans have until February 15 to submit their applications for positions that have been vacant since 2023.

Kenyans wishing to apply for the IEBC Chairperson position must have at least 15 years of experience as a superior court judge, or at least 15 years of experience as a distinguished academic, judicial officer, legal practitioner, or in other legally relevant fields.

Candidates must also meet the leadership and integrity requirements outlined in Chapter Six of the Constitution, among other qualifications.

“A person is, however, not eligible for the position of IEBC Chairperson if, at any time within the preceding five years, they held office or stood for election as a Member of Parliament (MP) or a Member of the County Assembly (MCA). Being a member of the governing body of a political party or holding any state office is another disqualifying factor,” said Panel Chairman Nelson Makanda in a statement.

To qualify as a member of the electoral body, candidates are required to hold a degree from a recognized university and have at least 10 years of experience in electoral matters, management, finance, governance, public administration, law, ICT, accounting, and must meet the requirements outlined in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The absence of a chairperson and commissioners has led to delays in at least six by-elections and the review of constituency boundaries.

The IEBC Act requires the Selection Panel to finalize the recruitment within 90 days of its appointment and forward the names of the nominees to the President. The Panel will then be dissolved thereafter.

