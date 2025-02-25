Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC projects Sh61bn budget for 2027 General Election

The IEBC also anticipates registering an additional 5.7 million voters, bringing the total to 28 million by 2027.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)has projected that it needs a Sh61.7 billion budget for the 2027 General Election.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Obadiah Keitany during a presentation to Parliament on Tuesday, highlighting several key financial requirements that the amount will cover.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This includes a Sh7 billion allocated for boundary delimitation, pending a court advisory.

The IEBC also anticipates registering an additional 5.7 million voters, bringing the total to 28 million by 2027.

Additionally, fourteen pending by-elections are projected to cost approximately Shh480 million.

“The Commission projects an additional 5.7 million new voters to have a total of 28 million in the 2027 General Election,” he said.

“We have the budget for boundary delimitation of Sh7 billion but we are still waiting for the Court advisory.”

Likewise, IEBC plans to replace 45,352 Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits, excluding the 14,000 units purchased in 2022.

In total, 59,352 kits are required, with the replacement expected to cost Sh7 billion, considering each kit is priced at Sh65,000.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Keitany noted that the IEBC has outstanding bills amounting to Sh3.8 billion.

Finance Director Osman Ibrahim noted that KIEMS kits become obsolete after ten years, necessitating their replacement to ensure the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process.

The commission has faced challenges in continuous voter registration since 2022 due to budget constraints and the absence of appointed commissioners.

According to the electoral body, Kenya’s 2022 general elections involved 22,120,258 voters and were among the most expensive globally, costing approximately Sh44.6 billion.

The IEBC emphasizes the importance of timely and adequate funding to facilitate comprehensive preparedness for the upcoming elections, including technological upgrades, voter education, and the execution of pending electoral activities.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall takes down fiber optic cables on power poles in feud with Kenya Power

The operation, which commenced Tuesday morning on Argwings Kodhek Road, aims to disconnect internet cables installed without county approval, City Hall said.

26 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA partnering with Univesities to tackle drug abuse among students

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa emphasized the urgency of the matter, noting that alcohol, bhang, and prescription drug abuse remain the most abused...

56 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA awards winners of the national essay writing competition for high schools

The competition, which attracted 410 participants from 30 counties, saw 301 girls and 109 boys submit essays exploring various thematic areas related to drug...

1 hour ago

Haiti Mission

Tears and grief in Kajiado as family mourns officer killed in Haiti

The family was unaware of the tragedy until uniformed officers arrived at their doorstep on Monday morning, turning their world upside down and leaving...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court clears way for Sh30,000 minimum wage for private security guards

Former PSRA Director General Fazul Mahammed had, in a legal notice in November 2023, directed all private security firms to pay their security guards...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt seeks public memoranda on policy to tame GBV and femicide

The move comes as authorities express growing concern over the increasing threat these crimes pose to national security and social stability.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua accuses Ruto of business dealings with Sudan’s RSF chief

Gachagua claimed a meeting between Ruto and Hemedti seemed to have no connection to Kenya’s national interests, as he was quickly dismissed from the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Govt dismisses claims of locking out retirees from Inua Jamii

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, through the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, termed the newspaper’s headline, "Retirees Bear...

19 hours ago