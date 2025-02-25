IEBC projects Sh61bn budget for 2027 General Election

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)has projected that it needs a Sh61.7 billion budget for the 2027 General Election.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Obadiah Keitany during a presentation to Parliament on Tuesday, highlighting several key financial requirements that the amount will cover.

This includes a Sh7 billion allocated for boundary delimitation, pending a court advisory.

The IEBC also anticipates registering an additional 5.7 million voters, bringing the total to 28 million by 2027.

Additionally, fourteen pending by-elections are projected to cost approximately Shh480 million.

“The Commission projects an additional 5.7 million new voters to have a total of 28 million in the 2027 General Election,” he said.

“We have the budget for boundary delimitation of Sh7 billion but we are still waiting for the Court advisory.”

Likewise, IEBC plans to replace 45,352 Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits, excluding the 14,000 units purchased in 2022.

In total, 59,352 kits are required, with the replacement expected to cost Sh7 billion, considering each kit is priced at Sh65,000.

Keitany noted that the IEBC has outstanding bills amounting to Sh3.8 billion.

Finance Director Osman Ibrahim noted that KIEMS kits become obsolete after ten years, necessitating their replacement to ensure the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process.

The commission has faced challenges in continuous voter registration since 2022 due to budget constraints and the absence of appointed commissioners.

According to the electoral body, Kenya’s 2022 general elections involved 22,120,258 voters and were among the most expensive globally, costing approximately Sh44.6 billion.

The IEBC emphasizes the importance of timely and adequate funding to facilitate comprehensive preparedness for the upcoming elections, including technological upgrades, voter education, and the execution of pending electoral activities.