Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan/FILE/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC hails Chebukati’s dedication to the rule of law

IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan singled out the 2023 Election Management Awards in Lisbon, Portugal where he earned an award.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has hailed the late Wafula Chebukati’s dedication to the rule of law.

Whole mourning him IEBC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hussein Marjan singled out the 2023 Election Management Awards in Lisbon, Portugal where he earned an award.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, Marjan indicated that IEBC had lost “a great leader who was full of humour, listened keenly on important issues affecting the delivery of the Commission mandate and a man measured in words, who truly knew the sensitivity of his office.”

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 at 11 p.m. last night at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

Sources indicate that the former IEBC chair had been battling cancer and was receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the time of his passing.

Chebukati served as the chairman of the electoral commission for a full six-year term, retiring in January 2023 after overseeing the 2022 General Election.

His tenure was marked by high-stakes electoral processes, reforms, and controversy, particularly during the disputed 2017 and 2022 elections.

More details on funeral arrangements and official statements from the family and government will follow.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Shakeel Shabir mourns Chebukati as a great man who should be given a state funeral

Despite his shortcomings, Shakeel pointed out that the country should mourn him as a statesman.

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall Intensifies war on drug abuse with new policies and rehabilitation programs

To support addiction recovery, the county has established the Sinai Rehabilitation Centre, which provides medical, counseling, and rehabilitation services for up to 1,500 patients.

57 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Skyline Poised for Transformation as Over Two-Decade-Old Development Policy Under Review

The proposed policy aims to promote modernization and protect residential neigubourhoods through use of landuse tools.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ emeritus Maraga critisises govt over failure of SHA

Maraga expressed concern over reports that the Rural Urban Private Hospitals Association is considering suspending medical services because the government has not reimbursed them

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Chebukati as a principled and diligent leader

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 on Thursday night at the Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Sing’Oei apologises for posting fake AI generated video

PS Sing'Oei acknowledged the mistake adding that he regreted any confusion the video may have caused.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati Dies at 64

Sources indicate that the former IEBC chair had been battling cancer and was receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Education crisis looms as Sh43.4bn budget shortfall hits sector

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang raised concerns over the budget deficit, urging MPs to intervene to prevent a crisis in secondary education.

19 hours ago