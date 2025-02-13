Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wamuchomba said Kenyans must call out betrayal by political parties as leaders frequently turn against the electorate once in power/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I am not going to vie again under UDA. UDA has betrayed me’: Wamuchomba

Wamuchomba insisted that regardless of the position she seeks in the future, the UDA party will not be an option for her.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has announced that she will not vie for any elective seat under the ruling UDA party ticket, citing betrayal.

Speaking on Wednesday, Wamuchomba insisted that regardless of the position she seeks in the future, the UDA party will not be an option for her.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She accused the party leader, President William Ruto, of imposing excessive taxes and enforcing mandatory deductions on payslips without proper consultation.

“I was elected under the UDA party. I am not going to vie again under UDA. UDA has betrayed me. I did not campaign for President Ruto to abduct and kill my sons and daughters. I did not campaign and endorse my President to invade people’s payslips and force them into serious mandatory deductions,” Wamuchomba stated.

She further explained that she is opposing Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration in Parliament because the President has failed to consult leaders who supported his campaign, including herself.

Despite her dissatisfaction, she noted that she remains a member of UDA only because the party sponsored her election to Parliament.

Wamuchomba said Kenyans must call out betrayal by political parties as leaders frequently turn against the electorate once in power.

“I think it’s time we realize that these political parties are con games [and] am done with UDA regarding the next elections. I remain in UDA because it sponsored my seat in the National Assembly, but I do not support many of its policies, which have suppressed the economy and the livelihoods of Kenyan people,” she said.

Gachagua-led outfit

Her remarks come amid ongoing speculation about a potential political realignment, particularly in the Mt Kenya region, where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has positioned himself as a key figure.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The legislator, consistent at events organized by Gachagua, said she is still searching for a leader with a strong, people-centric vision.

She hinted at the possibility of joining Gachagua’s highly anticipated political party if it aligns with her principles and expectations.

“I have a different opinion when it comes to Wamunyoro. I will join whoever embraces my principles and expectations for the next government. If he comes in and tells me, ‘I have this political vehicle that will deliver what I am fighting for,’ I will be at liberty to make my decision. But as of now, I am watching,” she stated.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula upholds UDA-led Kenya Kwanza as House Majority

In his ruling on the implications of the court decision on House proceedings, the Speaker cited post-election agreements filed with the Registrar of Political...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Whitman co-chairs key conservation meeting with Ruto’s Security Advisor Monica Juma

KWS noted that the KRRE initiative aims to address challenges posed by overcrowded sanctuaries, territorial conflicts, and limited ecological space resulting from Kenya's successful...

20 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto congratulates Aga Khan V in a phone call

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V formally assumed office on Tuesday, succeeding his father, who passed away in Lisbon, surrounded by his family.

20 hours ago

Africa

US Senator Risch calls on the EU to work with President Trump to find ‘real funding solution’ for AU Peace Operations in Somalia

The mission, which succeeded the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, is part of a broader security campaign to combat the Al-Qaeda linked Somalia...

20 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto bids farewell to outgoing Angola’s envoy to Kenya Abilio

President Ruto noted that Kenya and Angola share common interests, particularly in trade, investment, and education.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet proposes Sh4.2tn budget for next financial year with Sh725bn on development

The government will allocate Sh3.09 trillion for recurrent spending with an additional Sh5 billion proposed for the Contingency Fund.

1 day ago

Kenya

Ex-Governor Waititu and co-accused await judgement in Sh588 million graft case

Chief Magistrate, Thomas Nzioki, issued a summons against Waititu after he failed to appear in court. He directed that Waititu appear physically in court...

1 day ago

Africa

Ruto roots for bold decisions to accelerate Agenda 2063

The President said the continent's leadership has the responsibility to shape the trajectory of the continent’s sustainable development by domesticating, implementing, and championing Agenda...

2 days ago