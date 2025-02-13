‘I am not going to vie again under UDA. UDA has betrayed me’: Wamuchomba

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has announced that she will not vie for any elective seat under the ruling UDA party ticket, citing betrayal.

Speaking on Wednesday, Wamuchomba insisted that regardless of the position she seeks in the future, the UDA party will not be an option for her.

She accused the party leader, President William Ruto, of imposing excessive taxes and enforcing mandatory deductions on payslips without proper consultation.

“I was elected under the UDA party. I am not going to vie again under UDA. UDA has betrayed me. I did not campaign for President Ruto to abduct and kill my sons and daughters. I did not campaign and endorse my President to invade people’s payslips and force them into serious mandatory deductions,” Wamuchomba stated.

She further explained that she is opposing Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration in Parliament because the President has failed to consult leaders who supported his campaign, including herself.

Despite her dissatisfaction, she noted that she remains a member of UDA only because the party sponsored her election to Parliament.

Wamuchomba said Kenyans must call out betrayal by political parties as leaders frequently turn against the electorate once in power.

“I think it’s time we realize that these political parties are con games [and] am done with UDA regarding the next elections. I remain in UDA because it sponsored my seat in the National Assembly, but I do not support many of its policies, which have suppressed the economy and the livelihoods of Kenyan people,” she said.

Gachagua-led outfit

Her remarks come amid ongoing speculation about a potential political realignment, particularly in the Mt Kenya region, where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has positioned himself as a key figure.

The legislator, consistent at events organized by Gachagua, said she is still searching for a leader with a strong, people-centric vision.

She hinted at the possibility of joining Gachagua’s highly anticipated political party if it aligns with her principles and expectations.

“I have a different opinion when it comes to Wamunyoro. I will join whoever embraces my principles and expectations for the next government. If he comes in and tells me, ‘I have this political vehicle that will deliver what I am fighting for,’ I will be at liberty to make my decision. But as of now, I am watching,” she stated.