House Business Committee adopted unopposed as Wetngula silences Azimio

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The National Assembly has adopted the members of the House Business Committee unopposed after Speaker Moses Wetangula blocked Azimio’s unprocedural attempt to withdraw its membership.

Lawmakers voted by acclamation to approve the team after Wetangula declined Minority Leader Junet Mohamed’s maneuver to drop his nominees post the secondment of a motion moved by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Raising a point of order, the Minority Leader informed the Speaker that the Azimio parliamentary group had withdrawn its members from the committee in an apparent protest over a ruling sustaining UDA-led Kenya Kwanza as the Majority.

“Before you put the question, I have been asked to convey that we have withdrawn our members from the House Business Committee. It will be an anomaly to pass the membership of our members. Now you can consider me as either majority or minority,” he stated. Wetangula upholds UDA-led Kenya Kwanza as House Majority

However, Speaker Moses Wetangula rejected the withdrawal, stating that it was time-barred since the question was already put and its withdrawal would require the House’s approval.

The Speaker explained that Mohamed had already communicated Azimio’s composition of the committee to the Clerk of the National Assembly in writing on February 10.

“Once a question has [been] put on a motion, it is in the possession of the House. As such, the motion cannot [be] withdrawn without the leave of the House,” Wetangula ruled.

Time-wasting

The House Business Committee is a critical to opertions of the National Assembly, given its role in preparing the parliamentary calendar and prioritizing business on a weekly basis.

Ichung’wah dismissed Azimio’s effort, terming it as a time-wasting gimmick.

“With or without the communication from the House, the House Business Committee will proceed. You, as the Chair of the House Business Committee, will advise on the first sitting,” Ichung’wah stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The perks of the Majority Leader are the same as those of the Minority Leader. This is nothing personal,” he added.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance nominated Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya), Faith Wairimu (Nyandarua), Samuel Chepkonga (Ainabkoi), and Joshua Mbithi Mwalyo (Masinga).

Azimio named Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Adan Wehliye Keynan (Eldas), Tom Kajwang’ (Ruaraka), and Sarah Paulata Korere (Laikipia North).