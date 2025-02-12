Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Raising a point of order, the Minority Leader informed the Speaker that the Azimio parliamentary group had withdrawn its members from the committee in an apparent protest over a ruling sustaining UDA-led Kenya Kwanza as the Majority/FILE/PBU

NATIONAL NEWS

House Business Committee adopted unopposed as Wetngula silences Azimio

Lawmakers voted by acclamation to approve the team after Wetangula declined Minority Leader Junet Mohamed’s maneuver to drop his nominees post the secondment of a motion moved by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The National Assembly has adopted the members of the House Business Committee unopposed after Speaker Moses Wetangula blocked Azimio’s unprocedural attempt to withdraw its membership.

Lawmakers voted by acclamation to approve the team after Wetangula declined Minority Leader Junet Mohamed’s maneuver to drop his nominees post the secondment of a motion moved by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Raising a point of order, the Minority Leader informed the Speaker that the Azimio parliamentary group had withdrawn its members from the committee in an apparent protest over a ruling sustaining UDA-led Kenya Kwanza as the Majority.

“Before you put the question, I have been asked to convey that we have withdrawn our members from the House Business Committee. It will be an anomaly to pass the membership of our members. Now you can consider me as either majority or minority,” he stated.

Wetangula upholds UDA-led Kenya Kwanza as House Majority

However, Speaker Moses Wetangula rejected the withdrawal, stating that it was time-barred since the question was already put and its withdrawal would require the House’s approval.

The Speaker explained that Mohamed had already communicated Azimio’s composition of the committee to the Clerk of the National Assembly in writing on February 10.

“Once a question has [been] put on a motion, it is in the possession of the House. As such, the motion cannot [be] withdrawn without the leave of the House,” Wetangula ruled.

Time-wasting

The House Business Committee is a critical to opertions of the National Assembly, given its role in preparing the parliamentary calendar and prioritizing business on a weekly basis.

Ichung’wah dismissed Azimio’s effort, terming it as a time-wasting gimmick.

“With or without the communication from the House, the House Business Committee will proceed. You, as the Chair of the House Business Committee, will advise on the first sitting,” Ichung’wah stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The perks of the Majority Leader are the same as those of the Minority Leader. This is nothing personal,” he added.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance nominated Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya), Faith Wairimu (Nyandarua), Samuel Chepkonga (Ainabkoi), and Joshua Mbithi Mwalyo (Masinga).

Azimio named Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Adan Wehliye Keynan (Eldas), Tom Kajwang’ (Ruaraka), and Sarah Paulata Korere (Laikipia North).

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula upholds UDA-led Kenya Kwanza as House Majority

In his ruling on the implications of the court decision on House proceedings, the Speaker cited post-election agreements filed with the Registrar of Political...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ex-Governor Waititu and co-accused await judgement in Sh588 million graft case

Chief Magistrate, Thomas Nzioki, issued a summons against Waititu after he failed to appear in court. He directed that Waititu appear physically in court...

18 hours ago

County News

Raila sparks speculation of endorsing Sakaja’s second term

ODM Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Makadara MP who is also the ODM Nairobi chairperson George Aladwa had earlier advised him to ditch the...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court declares Azimio rightful majority party in the National Assembly

In its ruling, the three-judge bench contended that Speaker Moses Wetangula should have followed the law when he declared Kenya Kwanza the Majority Party.

5 days ago

Top stories

Kindiki urges fairness in Ruto’s performance assessment, says govt on track to deliver pledges

President Ruto has come under heavy criticism for failing to fulfil his campaign pledges, which include providing jobs for the youth, setting up manufacturing...

February 3, 2025

Featured

Kalonzo demands proposed public Inquiry into recent abductions must have bipartisan representation

Kalonzo, speaking at the City Mortuary following the identification of two individuals among four who went missing in Mlolongo, emphasized that the Commission of...

February 1, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Expedite IEBC recruitment process, Wetangula urges selection panel

Wetangula stated that the Parliamentary Service Commission will accord the IEBC selectin panel all necessary assistance.

January 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Why Jubilee party has settled on Matiangi as flag bearer – SG kioni

January 27, 2025