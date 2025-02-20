High Court dismisses firearms case against Jimi Wanjigi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The High Court has dismissed the firearms case against businessman Jimi Wanjigi citing constitutional violations.

The decision by Justice Bahati Mwamuye also declared the revocation of his firearm certificate null and void.

Wanjigi has been embroiled in legal battles with the state over firearm-related charges.

According to Justice Mwamuye, the responents had failed to follow due process.

The respondents were also restrained from pressing any criminal charges related to the matter.

Mwamuye further ruled that the prosecution of Wanjigi’s employees, Duncan Odhiambo and Calvin Ochieng, was unconstitutional and that their rights had been violated.

He contended that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had acted inconsistently with the Constitution, leading to the termination of the criminal proceedings against them.