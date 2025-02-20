Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jimi Wanjigi. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court dismisses firearms case against Jimi Wanjigi

The decision by Justice Bahati Mwamuye also declared the revocation of his firearm certificate null and void. 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The High Court has dismissed the firearms case against businessman Jimi Wanjigi citing constitutional violations.

The decision by Justice Bahati Mwamuye also declared the revocation of his firearm certificate null and void. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wanjigi has been embroiled in legal battles with the state over firearm-related charges. 

According to Justice Mwamuye, the responents had failed to follow due process.

The respondents were also restrained from pressing any criminal charges related to the matter. 

Mwamuye further ruled that the prosecution of Wanjigi’s employees, Duncan Odhiambo and Calvin Ochieng, was unconstitutional and that their rights had been violated.

He contended that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had acted inconsistently with the Constitution, leading to the termination of the criminal proceedings against them.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court admits urgent rights group’s application for inquest into disappearance of Brian Odhiambo

Odhiambo is alleged to have dissappeared on January 18 after being arrested by Kenya Wildlife Service officers at Lake Nakuru National Park.

48 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP withdraws criminal case agaist TUK student Ian Njoroge after complainant forgave him

Ian Njoroge had been charged with robbery with violence and assaulting the police officer.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

15 Police officers charged with 2022 murder of 2 Indians, taxi driver

The officers were drawn from the Special Service Unit (SSU), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), National Intelligence Service (NIS), and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

1 hour ago

Kenya

Legal barriers delay discharge of recovered patients at Mathari hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Mentally ill patients committed to the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital by court orders remain confined despite having...

6 hours ago

Africa

Kenya denies backing RSF, accuses Sudan junta of undermining democracy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to facilitating peaceful resolutions to regional conflicts even as it accused Sudan’s military of undermining democratic...

7 hours ago

Africa

Kenya defends hosting RSF terming Nairobi meeting as nonpartisan

Foresign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi termed Tuesday's event as nonpartisan, dismissing claims of meddling.

7 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Sudan’s RSF and political groups to hold joint briefing in joint briefing in Nairobi

This comes at a time when Sudan's military-led government has accused Kenya of meddling in its affairs—an allegation that Kenyan officials have denied.

8 hours ago

Africa

RSF says Nairobi meeting not about parallel govts but crisis in Sudan

Ezzeldin Al Safi, RSF commander’s Legal Advisor said they will return to Sudan when the time comes to form a government citing that RSF...

23 hours ago