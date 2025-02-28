Connect with us

The underpass will provide a crucial link between the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and the Green Park Terminus, easing congestion along Uhuru Highway

NATIONAL NEWS

Haile Selassie roundabout to remain closed for a month as KeNHA constructs pedestrian underpass

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary closure of the Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway for a month due to scheduled road works for the construction of a pedestrian underpass.

In a notice issued on Friday, the Authority said the traffic disruption will start from March 3, 2025, to Monday, April 7, 2025.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” read the notice.

The Green Park Terminus Pedestrian Underpass Network along the Uhuru Highway-Haile Selassie intersection roundabout in Nairobi will cost Sh2 billion.

The underpass will provide a crucial link between the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and the Green Park Terminus, easing congestion along Uhuru Highway.

24-hour surveillance

It will enable hundreds of Nairobi commuters traveling to Upper Hill and nearby areas to cross safely without disrupting traffic flow.

Roads Principal Secretary Joseph Mbugua told members of parliament that the construction of the underpass will feature 24-hour shops manned by police to enhance security and deter criminals.

Mbugua stated that the underpass will be monitored around the clock by police officers to ensure pedestrian safety.

“One of the things that we need to appreciate is that on this specific one, we have even enhanced social matters, like there will be shops underneath that would also accommodate people to do business, even late at night,” Mbugua said.

He added that integrating businesses into the underpass would attract a greater police presence, ensuring pedestrians feel safer.

