Guterres calls for reparations to correct colonial injustices at AU Summit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for the establishment of a reparations mechanism to address the historical injustices suffered by Africa due to colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade.

Speaking on Saturday at the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Guterres emphasized that correcting past wrongs is essential for Africa’s progress.

He highlighted the profound and lasting impact of Africa’s colonial past, noting that the scars of exploitation continue to shape the continent’s economic, social, and institutional realities.

“The world must never forget that Africa is the victim of two colossal and compounded injustices: first, the profound impact of colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade,” Guterres said.

“The roots stretch back centuries, and the bitter fruit continues to affect Africans and people of African descent to this day.”

The UN chief noted that while African nations achieved political independence, the economic structures of exploitation remained intact, leaving many countries burdened with underdevelopment and debt.

He called for the implementation of “reparatory justice frameworks” to correct these inequalities.

UN reforms

Guterres also renewed his push for Africa to have permanent representation in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a demand that has gained momentum over the years.

He criticized the global governance system for sidelining Africa and pledged to work with the AU and other UN member states to ensure the continent secures at least two permanent seats in the UNSC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Africa was under colonial domination when today’s multilateral system was created, and that injustice endures. There is no excuse for Africa to still lack permanent representation in the 21st century,” he asserted.

The call for UN Security Council reforms aligns with Africa’s longstanding demands for more equitable representation in global decision-making bodies.

Beyond historical injustices, Guterres outlined urgent areas for action, particularly regarding peace and security in Africa.

He expressed deep concern over ongoing conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), urging immediate intervention.

“Sudan is being torn apart before our eyes and is now home to the world’s largest displacement crisis and famine. As we near the holy month of Ramadan, it is time for an immediate cessation of hostilities,” Guterres said.

Flow of weapons

He called on the international community to halt the flow of weapons and financial support fueling the war.

On the DRC crisis, Guterres condemned the resurgence of violence, particularly in South Kivu, warning that continued escalation could destabilize the entire region.

“There is no military solution. The deadlock must end. Dialogue must begin, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected,” he stated.

Guterres backed regional initiatives, including the recent East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit, which called for a ceasefire and renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He assured the AU of continued UN support, including through the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO.

Guterres praised Africa’s efforts in shaping global development, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which he said could “turbocharge the region’s economy.”

He also acknowledged Africa’s role in advancing international agreements, including the UN’s “Pact for the Future.”

“Together, we see an Africa booming with hope and possibility. You have a booming, enterprising population, including the largest number of young people in the world. The good news is that we have many of the solutions we need,” he said.

He urged world leaders to support Africa in reforming the international financial system, which he described as “outdated, dysfunctional, and unfair.”

He emphasized the need for urgent reforms in international finance and governance to address the continent’s pressing challenges.