Govt to employ 50,000 youth under Climate WorX Initiative, expand program to more counties: PS Omollo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7—The government plans to expand the Climate WorX initiative to more counties following its successful rollout in Nairobi, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has said.

Climate WorX initiative is a flagship environmental and employment program aimed at rehabilitating critical ecosystems particularly urban river corridors while creating job opportunities for Kenyan youth.

PS Omollo stated that the program will provide employment to 50,000 youth as it scales beyond the capital.

“Currently, 20,000 young people have been recruited, primarily from Nairobi’s informal settlements,” he said.”We are planning to expand this initiative to other towns across the country, building on the lessons we’ve learned since its launch three months ago.

“The PS made the remarks when he accompanied his boss, Kipchumba Murkomen on a tour of the Climate WorX project along the Ngong River in Mukuru Kwa Reuben.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) revealed that nearly half of the targeted 47 kilometers of the Nairobi River has already been restored under the program.Climate WorX was launched in response to severe flooding in riparian areas, which displaced residents in Mukuru Kwa Reuben, Mathare, Kibra, and Dandora.

MINA further disclosed that 30,000 people affected by the flooding have been enlisted for social housing.

The initiative is a multi-agency effort involving the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), the National Youth Service (NYS), and local communities.

The program was launched by President William Ruto in September 2024.