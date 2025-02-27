Govt seeks Sh25bn to fund 246,000 KCSE 2024 university qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The government is seeking Sh25billion to fund all the 246,000 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2024 university qualifiers.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba indicated that course applications are set to begin in March.

Ogamba projected that if all these students join the university, it will cost the government Sh25.8 billion every year to fund their education contrary to reports that it will cost Sh100 billion.

“The projection of Sh100 billion will be the total over a four-year period,” he stated.

Ogamba said all 246,391 students who attained a C+ and above in the 2024 KCSE exams qualify for university admission under the existing criteria.

He said that the government has not reintroduced cut-off points for university admission adding that the minimum requirement, which applies to the 2024 KCSE cohort, is a mean grade of C+.

He added that the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will open the university placement portal for the September 2025 intake in March.

“Already, the KUCCPS portal has been open since January 24 for the placement of applicants to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Teacher Training Colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions for the March and May 2025 intakes,” Ogamba said.

Ogamba said that the government remains committed to providing quality, relevant, and inclusive education that is accessible and equitable.

A total of 962,512 candidates sat for the KCSE 2024 exams as compared to the 899,453 in 2023. 480,310 were male while 482,202 were female.