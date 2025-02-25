Govt seeks public memoranda on policy to tame GBV and femicide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The government has invited the public to submit memoranda to the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), including femicide, which was established to assess and strengthen the country’s response to GBV and femicide.

In a notice issued by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Working Group—appointed by President William Ruto through Kenya Gazette Notice No. 3 of January 10, 2025—has been tasked with reviewing legal, policy, and institutional frameworks to combat the rising cases of GBV and femicide.

The move comes as authorities express growing concern over the increasing threat these crimes pose to national security and social stability.

Chairperson of the Technical Working Group, Nancy Baraza, said the initiative aligns with constitutional principles.

“In keeping with the constitutional imperative of ensuring wide consultation and public participation, the Technical Working Group on GBV, including femicide, invites institutions, organizations, and individuals to submit their memoranda in line with its Terms of Reference,” she said.

Memoranda can be submitted by post, email, or hand-delivered to the Technical Working Group’s offices at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The working group’s Terms of Reference include identifying trends, hotspots, and causes of GBV and femicide; evaluating the effectiveness of existing laws and policies in addressing these crimes; and proposing amendments to strengthen legal frameworks and improve enforcement.

Other tasks include assessing resource allocation, training, and operational efficiency in preventing and responding to GBV and femicide; conducting community engagements to collect public input on solutions; and examining the role of social media in shaping public perception and influencing policy.

In addition to written submissions, Baraza said the working group will hold public hearings in all 47 counties, with dates and venues to be announced later.