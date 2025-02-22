Connect with us

The findings are contained in NACADA's 2022 Status of Drugs and Substance Use Report/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt scales up sensitization programs to curb drug and substance abuse

At the same time sensitizing healthcare workers and so that they are able to know patients who are having the effects of drugs and substances.

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Feb 22 – The government through the Ministry of Health, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) will do more sensitization across the country with an aim of reducing drug and substance abuse.

Head Of Drugs And Substance Abuse Control at the Ministry of Health Dr Andrew Toro said the government remains committed to hold campaigns around the country meeting stakeholders, the church, the judiciary, the NGAOs, police, sensitizing them on how to work together, have a multi-agency approach in fighting the issue of drug and substance.

Speaking in ACK Church-Kutus, Kirinyaga County, during a sensitization program and medical camp organized for security officers, clergy and Community Health leaders, Dr. Toro, noted that the prevalence of drug and substance use is increasing hence need to sensitize the public, the church congregants, and all the people of the larger area on the harmful effects of drug and substance abuse.

“We have been meeting the public, having very interactive sessions, questions and answers. And so the government is committed to educating everybody in the country on the drug issue because we have noted it is increasing especially amongst our youth. And unless we do something, we can easily lose the next generation.”

He added the ministry is reviewing all the laws: Alcohol Control Act, Tobacco Control Act, the Narcotic Act, looking for whether there are any gaps so that it can tighten to ensure that there is better enforcement.

He also said there is ongoing research by ministry in conjunction with NACADA to establish the root causes, why are people consuming drugs, what are the effects of these drugs, why are people having suicidal tendencies, and other related factors.

He urged the media to expose any source and form of drugs in circulation to help in campaigns as the innovation and dynamics keep changing

“We are looking up in the media to be able to spread this word. We want to recruit you as agents of drug and substance abuse. The drug industry has become innovative. Some of them look like pens. Some of them look like lipstick. Some of them have been flavored to attract the youth.”

He further noted every region will get a rehabilitation center to help the addict recover and return to normal life without any struggle

“Because of the high levels of recovering addicts, every region we have gone to, we are setting up treatment, cessation and rehabilitation centers. In Kirinyaga, we will soon be establishing a center so that those who are recovering do not struggle. And so that we can give them comfort, we will give them medicines, we will equip the labs, and we’ll also come up with a very good referral mechanism.”

Ann Mathu, vice chairperson NACADA board, said the church is a key player in the campaign because they are the best people to reach out to the congregants and the people of within area because they congregate at least once a week so they are able to pass the message very clearly.

“Today we were talking to the church leaders, the community health promoters, clergy, and security because we believe the campaign is a collective responsibility. Everybody has to come on board because we cannot say that it’s the government to fight alcohol and drug abuse. It’s all of us.”

Ms. Mathu added the inclusion of NGAOs in sensitization is because drug, alcohol and drug abuse goes together with crime.

However, she said it’s a big fight to end drug abuse as some people fight back to secure their business citing that the media is required to educate people on the negative effects of drugs but the same media is advertising the same thing that we are campaigning against.

