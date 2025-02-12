Govt holds high level meeting to discuss security along the Isiolo-Wajir-Mandera road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Senior government officials drawn from the security and infrastructure sector on Wednesday convened for a strategic meeting to discuss measures to secure the Isiolo-Wajir-Mandera road in a bid to enhance security and accelerate infrastructure development in northern Kenya.

The meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo, brought together Principal Secretary for Roads Joseph Mbugua and Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) disclosed that their discussions centered on fortifying security along the crucial transport corridor, which has been a target of terrorist attacks by suspected al-Shabaab militants.

“Implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority, the road is envisioned to be a key driver in integrating Kenya’s northern frontier into the national economy,” MINA said.

The deliberations follow President William Ruto’s recent tour of Northeastern Kenya, during which he singled out infrastructure development as a key priority for the region’s economic transformation.

The 740 kilometre Isiolo-Wajir-Mandera road is a flagship project under the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project.

The road is also expected to enhance trade and connectivity between Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia, unlocking economic activities in a region long plagued by insecurity and underdevelopment.

However, persistent security threats along the corridor have hampered progress, with attacks on travelers and construction personnel by insurgents linked to the Somalia-based al-Shabaab terror group.

On February 4, President Ruto outlined the government’s commitment to expanding infrastructure in Northeastern Kenya to enhance connectivity and drive socio-economic transformation.

He noted that the government is constructing the 750km Isiolo-Mandera road, a project aimed at integrating the region with the rest of the country.

The Sh100 billion project is jointly funded by the World Bank, the African Development Bank, Arab banks, and the Government of Kenya.

“Already, seven contractors are on-site building the road,” he said.