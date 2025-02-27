Governors Accuse KPLC of High-Handedness in County Power Disconnections Amid Stand-Off With Nairobi County

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Governors have raised concerns over what they describe as Kenya Power and Lighting Company’s (KPLC) unchecked authority in handling disputes with counties, accusing the utility firm of abrupt power disconnections that jeopardize essential services.

The debt standoff between KPLC and Nairobi County, which led to power cuts at county offices, has reignited tensions. In retaliation, the county dumped garbage outside KPLC headquarters, clamped its vehicles and blocked sewer lines.

In a strongly worded statement, the Council of Governors (CoG) condemned KPLC’s handling of disputes, citing a pattern of abrupt disconnections affecting hospitals, water facilities, and county offices.

“For over a decade, KPLC has wielded unchecked power over counties, often resorting to abrupt power disconnections without due process or consideration of the broader impact,” the CoG stated.

The council highlighted past incidents where KPLC’s actions endangered lives and disrupted critical services:

In 2014, Kisumu District Hospital lost power, putting patients at risk.

In March 2023, Mombasa General Hospital faced a similar crisis.

Homa Bay’s water supply was disrupted when power to its intake facility was cut off.

Governors also pointed out that while KPLC swiftly disconnects counties over unpaid bills, the company itself owes billions in unpaid land rates, wayleave charges, and water bills.

The CoG is now demanding structured dispute resolution mechanisms to prevent arbitrary power disconnections that compromise public services.

“It is time for KPLC to reflect on its actions, acknowledge the suffering caused, and adopt a fair, transparent, and predictable billing and disconnection process,” the governors stated.

Additionally, they urged KPLC to comply with legal provisions such as Section 57 of the Physical and Land Use Planning Act, which requires development permissions from counties before carrying out any work.

The governors have engaged the Ministry of Energy to find a long-term solution and are pushing for intergovernmental mechanisms to resolve disputes amicably.

As the standoff continues, concerns remain over the stability of power supply to critical public services.