Government Allocates Sh17 Billion for Road Construction in Nyeri, Kindiki Announces

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The government has set aside Ksh 17 billion for the construction of 12 major roads in Nyeri County, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced.

Speaking in Kieni during an inspection of ongoing development projects, Kindiki reaffirmed the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, assuring residents that all stalled road projects in the county will now be completed.

“This road has been stalled since 2019 due to financial constraints. For six years, no construction work has taken place here. Today, I bring good news: President William Ruto has stabilized the economy, and we now have funds to revive this and all stalled roads in Nyeri County and across the country,” he said.

Kindiki emphasized that the government would closely monitor the progress of road construction, as well as other development projects, including markets and electricity connections, to ensure timely completion.

The Deputy President also highlighted efforts to expand electricity access, noting that the number of people without electricity had dropped from 2.7 million in 2013 to 9 million in 2025.

To further improve coverage, he announced that the government has allocated funds to connect an additional one million households to the national grid within the next 20 months.

Kindiki revealed that the government is also investing in County Aggregation and Industrial Parks, with Nyeri set to benefit from a facility aimed at enhancing value addition for farm produce to boost farmers’ earnings.

Additionally, he announced that 400 new markets are under construction nationwide, with Nyeri among the beneficiaries. He assured residents that President Ruto would launch the markets once completed.

The Deputy President reiterated that the government remains focused on addressing citizens’ concerns and delivering development, dismissing distractions from political rivalries.

“We have no interest in political fights. Our focus is on expanding roads, water, electricity, and job creation,” Kindiki said.

“It would be irresponsible for us to engage in politics now because doing so would make our people suffer and disrupt service delivery.”