Gachagua:I will decampaign Mt. Kenya Leaders Backing Ruto in 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Mt Kenya leaders who support President William Ruto despite his ‘betrayal’ to the region that they will face the backlash in the next general elections.

Issuing his ‘interim’ report in a televised address in Wamunyoro residence, Gachagua promised to decampaign the political leaders adding that he will ensure they are rejected at the ballot.

“This region will vote out all leaders who prioritize their own interests over the community,” he warned. “Those who sell our people for their personal gain will never see leadership again in Mt. Kenya,” he stated.

The Former Deputy President disclosed that he has been observing leaders from the region who have been cheering the President in rallies while he is openly disrespecting and insulting the region.

“Our people already know who these individuals are. When the time comes, they will be dealt with accordingly,” Gachagua noted.

The Former Mathira MP highlighted the resurgence of illicit brews and criminal groups in Central Kenya which he said was part of a grand scheme to undermine the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua attributed the issue to weak enforcement and government inaction saying they won’t succeed.

“Let me be clear—no one can isolate our community. The real issue is not with Kenyans; it’s with President Ruto,” he declared.

He also took issue with President Ruto’s recent move to abolish the long-standing vetting process for residents of border counties seeking national identity cards, suggesting it was driven by ulterior motives.

“This is part of a larger plan to sideline the Mt. Kenya region by manipulating voter demographics,” he alleged.

New political vehicle

Gachagua revealed he will unveil a new political party which is set to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 general election in May this year.

In his ‘interim report’ on the progress made since he embarked on seeking the opinions of the people since he was impeached, Gachagua released scanty details on the new political vehicle citing fears that his political rivals might sabotage the process.

“Our vehicle is ready—it’s brand new and waiting in the showroom. However, I won’t reveal its number plate or color just yet because our adversaries might attempt to sabotage its launch. But come May 2025, we will unveil it and open doors for all Kenyans to join,” he stated.

In a direct criticism of Ruto’s leadership within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Gachagua lamented what he described as political betrayal and exclusion despite the huge support that propelled President Ruto to presidency.

“Our people are done with UDA. We joined the party believing in its vision, but Ruto has taken full control—both as the driver and the sole holder of the logbook. Now, he has turned against us. It’s time we get our own vehicle,” he remarked.

Gachagua made it clear that the Mt. Kenya region would not support President William Ruto in the upcoming elections, accusing him of deceit and mistreatment saying he must face the wrath of the electorate in the region.

“President Ruto deceived us and has humiliated this community. We will never support him, we will not form a political alliance with him, and we will certainly not vote for him,” he declared.

Gachagua also accused Ruto of trying to weaken the political influence of the Mt. Kenya region, by galvanizing other communities against the community and attempting to split the region voting bloc warning that such attempts would fail.

“I have been asked to find allies, and our friends have resolved that we will not allow Ruto’s strategy to isolate Mt. Kenya. His plans to divide us, starting with Ukambani, which he now refers to as ‘Mount Kenya South,’ will not work,” he asserted.