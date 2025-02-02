Connect with us

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua to Unveil Mt. Kenya Political Roadmap on February 9

He apologized for the delay, saying it was caused by necessary consultations beyond Mt. Kenya to include delegations from the Maa, Kisii, Nyanza, and Western Kenya regions.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that he will release an interim report outlining the political direction of the Mt. Kenya region on February 9, 2025.

Speaking during a Sunday church service in Mathioya, Murang’a County, Gachagua said he will present the report during a roundtable event with journalists from various media houses.

He revealed that he has been holding consultations with leaders at his Mathira residence to gather views on the region’s political future.

“I had promised that by January 31, 2025, I would have collected the views and opinions of our people regarding the political direction we should take as a region. However, on February 9, next Sunday, I will unveil the report,” he said.

Gachagua noted that the consultations have extended beyond Mt. Kenya to include delegations from the Maa, Kisii, Nyanza, and Western Kenya regions.

“I apologize for the delay in releasing the report. The views I have received have been numerous, and I initially expected only leaders from Mt. Kenya, but I’ve also had leaders from other parts of the country,” he said.

Since his impeachment in October 2024, Gachagua has accused the government of sidelining Mt. Kenya leaders and attempting to weaken the region’s political influence.

In response, he has engaged with church leaders, business figures, and professionals to discuss a new political course for the region.

Speculation is mounting that he may announce the formation of a new political party or a broader alliance with leaders from other regions to strengthen his position ahead of the 2027 elections.

His upcoming announcement is expected to shape the political landscape of Mt. Kenya and beyond.

