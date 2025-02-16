Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua tasks allies ejected from committees to resist Ruto

Gachagua reiterated his claims that President William Ruto deceived the region into supporting him.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged his allies de-whipped from various Senate committees to hold the government accountable for stalled projects, especially in their regions.

Speaking at Ol-Kalou on Saturday, Gachagua sympathized with his political allies following their removal from key committees.

He encouraged them not to worry, assuring them that they are now free to focus on serving the people.

“Don’t worry even when you have been denied those chances. As long as the people are happy with you, you have no problem,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua apologized to the people of the Mt. Kenya region, admitting that he had misled in the 2022 General Election.

“The Mt. Kenya region will consult widely and carefully examine every leader’s track record before offering their support in the future,” he said.

“In future, you will be careful not to trust anyone easily. Mt. Kenya trusted and followed people, and they ended up [being] betrayed. We have agreed to forgive everyone, but we will not forgive, especially those who have betrayed us. So, we will try to forgive, but we won’t forget,” Gachagua added.

Gachagua reiterated his claims that President William Ruto deceived the region into supporting him.

Purge

He accused Ruto of neglecting the community after becoming president and now attempting to undermine the region politically.

His remarks come amid a political purge targeting his close allies in influential Senate committees as Houses of Parlaiment opened for a new session.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa and Nyandarua Senator Methu Muhia confirmed their removal, alleging it was an act of political retaliation due to their loyalty to Gachagua.

Methu Muhia previously chaired the Senate Standing Committee on Lands, Environment, and Natural Resources, while Karungo wa Thang’wa led the Roads, Transport, and Housing Committee.

Both senators are known close political allies of Gachagua, whose relationship with President Ruto has deteriorated, ultimately leading to his removal from office through impeachment.

“The political choice I have consciously made contributes to the stripping, but I bow out with absolutely no regrets,” Senator Methu posted on his social media platforms on Thursday.

“It was such an honour to serve in the House leadership in that capacity,” he added.

Other Gachagua-allied Seantor removed from key committees include James Murango (Kirinyaga), Joe Nyutu (Murang’a), and Lenku Seki (Kajiado).

Ruto’s critics in outside the Majority Party, including Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, also lost their slots in powerful committees.

