Gachagua attributed Ruto's apparent fallout with the Mt. Kenya bloc to the President’s “betrayal and deception.”/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua says Raila fit for the AUC position

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 14- Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed his confidence in Kenya’s candidate for the Africa Union Chairmanship position Raila Odinga saying he is best fitted for the post

In a statement on Friday, Gachagua said Raila’s world view and championship for the African people undoubtedly make him the best-suited candidate to lead the continent into the future.

“Kenya’s finest, Right Honourable Raila Odinga, is undoubtedly the best candidate for the African Union Commission chairmanship. Africa deserves the best. There is no doubt about Raila’s global outlook and commitment to championing the African people,” Gachagua stated.

“As a continent, we need a Raila Odinga character to gel the Anglophone and the Francophone selves towards the continent of the future.”

Gachagua said Raila’s win in AU will imprint his quest for the African Spirit that the former Prime Minister has lived and championed.

His remarks come ahead of the AUC chair elections set to be held on Saturday, in Addis Ababa.

Raila is contesting against Mahamoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar, in the high-stakes race.

However, the last-minute move by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) calling on its 16 member states to support Randriamandato, has now made the race tighter.

This could significantly impact Kenya’s candidate, Raila Odinga, who had been counting on support from SADC nations to strengthen his chances against his two main rivals in the high-stakes election.

Meanwhile the Heads of State had begun arriving in Ethiopia on Thursday ahead of the African Union’s 38th Ordinary Summit.

Comments
