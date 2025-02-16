Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (left) with Raila Odinga at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa. /FILE.

Africa

Gachagua hails Raila’a AUC loss as Kenya’s gain citing ‘unfinished business’

In an veiled jab at his newfound alliance with President William Ruto, Gchagua said Odinga’s loss should not be seen as a defeat but as an opportunity for him to continue shaping the nation’s governance structure.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16—Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed the return of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the local scene following his loss in the fiercely contested African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson race, saying the country needs him now more than ever.

According to Gachagua, the country still has “unfinished business” with Odinga, suggesting that his leadership is crucial for addressing Kenya’s governance challenges.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Africa needed you most, but God, in His own wisdom, found that Kenya, your motherland, and indeed, we Kenyans, your beloved brothers and sisters, have unfinished business with you as their coveted son as we unshackle our country from recklessness,” Gachagua said.

In an veiled jab at his newfound alliance with President William Ruto, Gchagua said Odinga’s loss should not be seen as a defeat but as an opportunity for him to continue shaping the nation’s governance structure.

The former Deputy President, a firece critic of Odinga, noted that while the majority had their way, Odinga’s strong showing reflected the deep optimism and pride Kenyans feel in their leader.

He said Odinga’s candidacy symbolized the hope and progress Kenya represents on the African continent and the global stage.

In the AUC contest, Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emerged victorious, securing the required two-thirds majority with 33 votes in the seventh round of voting.

Odinga, who led during the early rounds, was eliminated in the sixth round after garnering 22 votes against Youssouf’s 26, with one abstention.

Following Saturday’s vote, Odinga conceded defeat and congratulated Youssouf while urging the need to strengthen democratic values across the African continent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Salasya blames Raila’s loss to betrayal of the youth

Salasya argued that despite government efforts to dismiss youth voices on social media criticizing Raila’s bid, African leaders "saw the truth".

23 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua tasks allies ejected from committees to resist Ruto

Gachagua reiterated his claims that President William Ruto deceived the region into supporting him.

41 minutes ago

Africa

Ruto offers to foot the cost of a second African Climate Summit

Ruto emphasized that the climate crisis continues to pose an existential threat to humanity, urging the global community to unite in combating the challenge.

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cheptumo dies after an illness, Ruto mourns him as a progressive leader

President William Ruto mourned Cheptumo as a "progressive leader dedicated to public service," praising his tireless efforts to transform Baringo County.

1 hour ago

Africa

Atheists welcome Raila’s ‘rejection’ in AUC poll

The Atheists in Kenya Society accused Odinga of betraying Kenyans by abandoning his role as opposition leader and forming what they described as a...

2 hours ago

Africa

Kenya must limit financial contributions to the AU: Atandi

Atandi suggested that Kenya should reduce its financial support to the AU and even consider leaving the 55-member bloc.

2 hours ago

Africa

Kaluma vows to petition EAC to quit the AU over ‘colonial bias’

Kaluma criticized what he described as deep-rooted regional and colonial biases in the AU’s leadership selection process.

2 hours ago

Africa

Kindiki lauds Ruto, Raila for energetic AUC campaign as he says Kenya must ‘reflect’

Prof. Kindiki said Kenya had fronted an outstanding candidate and expressed pride in the country's efforts, despite losing to Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

5 hours ago