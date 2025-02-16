Gachagua hails Raila’a AUC loss as Kenya’s gain citing ‘unfinished business’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16—Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed the return of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the local scene following his loss in the fiercely contested African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson race, saying the country needs him now more than ever.

According to Gachagua, the country still has “unfinished business” with Odinga, suggesting that his leadership is crucial for addressing Kenya’s governance challenges.

“Africa needed you most, but God, in His own wisdom, found that Kenya, your motherland, and indeed, we Kenyans, your beloved brothers and sisters, have unfinished business with you as their coveted son as we unshackle our country from recklessness,” Gachagua said.

In an veiled jab at his newfound alliance with President William Ruto, Gchagua said Odinga’s loss should not be seen as a defeat but as an opportunity for him to continue shaping the nation’s governance structure.

The former Deputy President, a firece critic of Odinga, noted that while the majority had their way, Odinga’s strong showing reflected the deep optimism and pride Kenyans feel in their leader.

He said Odinga’s candidacy symbolized the hope and progress Kenya represents on the African continent and the global stage.

In the AUC contest, Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emerged victorious, securing the required two-thirds majority with 33 votes in the seventh round of voting.

Odinga, who led during the early rounds, was eliminated in the sixth round after garnering 22 votes against Youssouf’s 26, with one abstention.

Following Saturday’s vote, Odinga conceded defeat and congratulated Youssouf while urging the need to strengthen democratic values across the African continent.