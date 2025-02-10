Connect with us

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. /Own x.

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Declares Mt Kenya’s Exit from UDA Ahead of 2027

From today, the people of Central Kenya have politically disengaged from President Ruto – Gachagua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asserted that Central Kenya has officially cut political ties with President William Ruto and will not back his re-election bid in 2027.

Gachagua now says the region has shifted its loyalty following the betrayal from President Ruto that was marked with his impeachment last year.

“From today, the people of Central Kenya have politically disengaged from President Ruto.We will not support him in 2027,” he said in a televised interview at his Wamunyoro residence.

Gachagua also disclosed that the region was pulling out of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), signaling the end of its partnership with the ruling coalition with the focus shifting to the new political vehicle set to be unveiled in May.

“We are finished with UDA.Never again will we go to an election without our own political party. Last time, we attended the wedding in the groom’s car, but when we reached the river, he asked us to step out and gave others a ride,”he noted.

Gachagua has also warned Mt Kenya leaders who support President William Ruto despite his ‘betrayal’ to the region that they will face the backlash in the next general elections.

Issuing his ‘interim’ report in a televised address in Wamunyoro residence,Gachagua promised to decampaign the political leaders adding that he will ensure they are rejected at the ballot.

“This region will vote out all leaders who prioritize their own interests over the community,” he warned. “Those who sell our people for their personal gain will never see leadership again in Mt. Kenya,” he stated.

The Former Deputy President disclosed that he has been observing leaders from the region who have been cheering the President in rallies while he is openly disrespecting and insulting the region.

“Our people already know who these individuals are. When the time comes, they will be dealt with accordingly,”Gachagua noted.

The Former Mathira MP highlighted the resurgence of illicit brews and criminal groups in Central Kenya which he said was part of a grand scheme to undermine the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua attributed the issue to weak enforcement and government inaction saying they wont succeed.

Let me be clear—no one can isolate our community. The real issue is not with Kenyans; it’s with President Ruto,” he declared.

He also took issue with President Ruto’s recent move to abolish the long-standing vetting process for residents of border counties seeking national identity cards, suggesting it was driven by ulterior motives.

“This is part of a larger plan to sideline the Mt. Kenya region by manipulating voter demographics,” he alleged.

