Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks at the Almighty God Ministries Church in Mathioya in Murang'a County on February 2, 2025. /X.

Top stories

Gachagua Claims Ruto Offered Him Sh2 Billion to Resign Before Impeachment

He further alleged that MPs were given Sh500,000 each, while senators received Sh10 million to support his removal from office.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 4 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that President William Ruto offered him Sh2 billion to step down from his position before his impeachment.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, Gachagua alleged that Ruto assured him of continued security, a salary, and an opportunity to contest for political office in the future if he agreed to resign.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The President told me, ‘Just resign, and I will give you Sh2 billion so you can go home, rest, do your own things, have security, receive a salary, and you can run again for office in the future,’” Gachagua claimed.

He said he rejected the offer, questioning the sincerity of someone he believed was working against him.

“I asked myself, can someone who is plotting against you offer you a solution on how to live? If you see someone planning bad things for you, the path they tell you to take is the one you should avoid,” he stated.

Gachagua further alleged that MPs were given Sh500,000 each, while senators received Sh10 million to support his removal from office.

“The president told me to quit so that he could give me Sh2 billion and allow me to go on with my business while maintaining my security. He even suggested I could vie again in the future, but I asked myself, how can the president plan my future while forcing me out?” he said.

He added that some MPs had encouraged him to resign to position himself for a 2027 election bid, but he ultimately rejected their advice.

“The idea that if I am removed, I won’t run for office again means nothing to me. People think I am overly self-centered, but I don’t need to hold any position in the Republic of Kenya,” Gachagua said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The former deputy president insisted that he was impeached for being vocal about issues affecting Kenyans.

Gachagua made history as Kenya’s first deputy president to be impeached when the Senate upheld his removal on August 17, 2024.

The 59-year-old politician, popularly known as “Riggy G,” was convicted on five out of 11 charges presented by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, including corruption, practicing ethnically divisive politics, and undermining the President.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Gachagua to Unveil Mt. Kenya Political Roadmap on February 9

He apologized for the delay, saying it was caused by necessary consultations beyond Mt. Kenya to include delegations from the Maa, Kisii, Nyanza, and...

2 days ago

County News

Kindiki Says Government Focused on Development, Not Politics

Beyond infrastructure, Kindiki highlighted strides in electricity connectivity, noting that the number of Kenyans with electricity had risen significantly over the years.

4 days ago

County News

Government Allocates Sh17 Billion for Road Construction in Nyeri, Kindiki Announces

Kindiki said the government is also investing in County Aggregation and Industrial Parks, with Nyeri set to benefit from a facility aimed at enhancing...

4 days ago

Africa

DR Congo rebels vow to march all the way to capital

Reports say the Rwanda-backed rebels are currently advancing towards Bukavu, the second-biggest city in the mineral-rich east, despite international calls for a ceasefire.

5 days ago

World

(WATCH) EAC summit calls for ceasefire in Eastern DRC as Tshisekedi snubs meeting

An emergency EAC Summit in Nairobi has urged DRC government to directly engage all stakeholders in the conflict, including M23 and other armed groups...

5 days ago

Africa

EAC summit calls for ceasefire in Eastern DRC as Tshisekedi snubs meeting

The summit, called by President William Ruto, was held on Wednesday night virtually but DRC President Felix Tshisekedi did not attend.

6 days ago

Top stories

Ruto, US Secretary of State Rubio Discuss Trade and M23 crisis in Goma

The two leaders also reviewed Kenya’s leadership in the MSS mission in Haiti, agreeing on a joint strategy to ensure its effectiveness in restoring...

January 28, 2025

Fifth Estate

DR. HESBON OWILA: Raila’s Move to the AUC and the Looming 2027 Electoral Shift

Critics have suggested that if Raila fails to secure the position, the resulting political fallout could disrupt the efforts of President William Ruto to...

January 27, 2025