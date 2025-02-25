Gachagua accuses Ruto of business dealings with Sudan’s RSF chief

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged business dealings between President William Ruto and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, popularly known as Hemedti.

Gachagua claimed Ruto has prioritized his commercial interests over Kenya’s national interests.

In a KTN News appearance on Monday, Gachagua claimed that smugglers are transporting gold from Sudan to Kenya for onwrd exports to Dubai.

He expressed deep concern over Ruto’s alleged disregard for Kenya’s international standing and warned that the president’s actions could permanently damage the country’s diplomatic relations.

He rebuked Ruto for hosting leaders of the Sudanese paramilitary group, stating that the president has “messed up this country” and tarnished Kenya’s international reputation by allowing the RSF to operate within its borders.

“What is happening is that the president has put his personal and commercial interests ahead of the country’s interests. That’s the problem,” Gachagua stated.

“They are doing business with the RSF chief, involving gold that [is being] obtained from that area, brought to Nairobi, and then taken to Dubai. Yes, I can substantiate that,” he claimed.

Ruto-Hemedti meeting

Gachagua claimed Ruto once asked him to facilitate a meeting with Hemedti during his tenure as Deputy President, which, he alleged, focused on business.

He claimed that the meeting between Ruto and Hemedti seemed to have no connection to Kenya’s national interests, as he was quickly dismissed from the room after making the introductions.

“I introduced him, and I was told to leave because it had nothing to do with Kenya. If it had anything to do with the country, I would have sat in that meeting,’’ Gachagua claimed.

“In all fairness, President William Ruto has damaged this country’s reputation on the global stage. He is making all the wrong decisions. We have a policy of non-interference in the affairs of other countries. We cannot allow rebels ]who have been] sanctioned internationally for genocide to meet in government facilities in Nairobi.”

Gachagua spoke on the matter as the Kenyan government faced scrutiny for allowing the RSF to hold a meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

On Tuesday, February 18, the RSF held an event in Nairobi as a first step toward forming an alliance with political players and armed groups to strengthen its dominance in Sudan.

KICC forum

This prompted a strong reaction from the Sudanese junta, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which, in a statement on Wednesday, February 19, condemned the Kenyan government for hosting the rebel group, terming the move an “act of hostility” against Sudan’s sovereignty.

The junta strongly warned of unspecified measures in response to Nairobi’s actions, accusing Kenya of facilitating an effort to establish a parallel government within Sudan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “deep regret” over what it described as Kenya’s disregard for international law, the United Nations Charter, and the African Union’s Constitutive Act by hosting a political agreement involving the RSF and its affiliates.

However, Kenya defended the RSF and Sudanese civilian groups, saying their meeting aligns with its role in peace negotiations.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi described Tuesday’s event as nonpartisan, dismissing claims of interference.

Mudavadi cited Kenya’s history in conflict mediation and reaffirmed its commitment to providing a neutral platform for affected parties.

In a statement defending Kenya’s decision to allow RSF leaders and allied civil society actor to hold a meeting in Nairobi, Mudavadi said Nairobi offered an apolitical platform to support conflict resolution.