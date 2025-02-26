From Green to Lilac, Purple: Karua disrupts Kenya’s predictable political party colour scheme

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Kenya’s political party color schemes since independence have been quite predictable, perhaps due to the dominance of men, who are often said to be colour-blind.

For example, the country’s oldest political party, the Kenya African National Union (KANU), had Black, Red, and Green as its dominant colors. The Forum for the Restoration of Democracy (FORD) featured Black, White, and Green as its primary colors, while the Democratic Party had green and shades of orange.

Then came the period from 2005 to 2008, when the Orange Democratic Movement and the Party of National Unity introduced Orange and Blue into the political party colour scheme.

The National Alliance and the United Republican Party merged to give us Jubilee whose dominant colour was red. Yellow became the identity of President William Ruto’s United Democratic Party when it was launched in late 2021.

The Colour Reveal: Lilac, Purple, White

But starting February 27, 2025, Kenyans will need to get used to a new colour scheme, as Narc Kenya rebrands to become the People’s Liberation Party.

Party Leader Martha Karua revealed that the new party colors will be purple, lilac, and white, moving away from red, white, and green.

The party’s symbol will also change from a red rose to a purple rose.

“We have introduced new colours—while maintaining our identity as a flower party. Previously symbolized by a green rose, we now embrace the purple rose, which represents love, friendship, and peace,” she said.

PLP Mission

According to Karua, the change in the colour of the petals does not signify a shift away from the party’s original mission, which was established in 2006. At that time, there was speculation that it would serve as President Mwai Kibaki’s re-election vehicle in the 2007 polls.

Karua, who has led the ‘flower party’ since November 2009, explained that the broader strategy of PLP aims to resonate more with the Gen Z demographic, who are expected to play a pivotal role in the 2027 General Election.

The focused and principled leader, often dubbed the “Iron Lady” of Kenyan politics, believes the PLP reflects a generational shift in leadership.

“Our goal with this rebrand is to let people know that we are now the People’s Liberation Party, a party rooted in liberation,” Karua stated.

In addition to the new name, the party’s slogan will henceforth be “Unite” and “Liberate,” replacing the old one, “One Kenya, One Nation, One People.”

“We must have unity of purpose to clean up the mess that has become our country and return it to the rule of law, to a nation that truly serves its people, and not just the elite,” she said during a news conference.

Youth-centric Leadership

With many young Kenyans advocating for political and economic change, Karua announced that PLP will continue championing youth rights and greater inclusivity.

“The real stakeholders in this country, and in most countries across Africa, are the youth. They are the majority. It is only fair that the youth be at the center stage of directing affairs in the country,” she said.

“As the party becomes more vibrant, we will reveal many more organizations within the party, and the youth are going to be involved as decision-makers,” Karua, who vied for the presidency in the 2013 elections, added.

The rebrand comes as former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been seen putting together a coalition of the willing, which so far has involved Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-Kenya), and Karua, signaling their willingness to work together